Trinamool Congress goons attack NewsX crew in West Bengal, journalist sustains head injury: Tapas Sengupta said that they were trying to discover the truth and it infuriated people. Tapas has sustained head injuries and cameraperson has also received injuries on his hand. Their car was also vandalised. The TV team was covering polling in the 5th Phase of voting today. Violence had already been reported from this seat.

Trinamool Congress goons attack NewsX crew in West Bengal, journalist sustains head injury: NewsX reporter Tapas Sengupta and his camera crew were attacked by Trinamool Congress henchmen in Aamdanga region of Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal. The TV team was covering polling in the 5th Phase of voting today. Violence had already been reported from this seat.

Reports said Sengupta has sustained a head injury in the beating he received from the Trinamool goons. The car of the NewsX crew was also damaged in the attack.

Senior correspondent Sengupta, his cameraperson Rony Santra and car driver were attacked at a village near Aamdanga in the TMC ruled state.

Recounting the horror, Sengupta said that they were trying to discover the truth and it infuriated people who resorted to attack. Reports claimed that police and CRPF present on the spot have done nothing to stop the attackers.

The BJP has slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC for assaulting media persons of a national news channel. Holding TMC responsible for the attack, the BJP has demanded the Election Commission to take action against the regional party. The saffron party also accused state administration of backing the TMC.

The Congress has condemned the attack in the strongest terms. Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that people in the state are vulnerable because of the TMC, adding that the attack is a stigma on a state of West Bengal.

However, TMC has shifted the blame on the BJP. Partys’s MP Saugata Roy said that BJP is behind the attack.

Barrackpore is seeing a tough contest between former Railway Minister Dinesh Trivedi of the Trinamool Congress and Arjun Singh of the BJP, who had recently joined the BJP after being an MLA of the Trinamool.

