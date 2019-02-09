Trinamool Congress MLA Satyajit Biswas was shot dead by unidentified people in Fulbari area of Majdiya while he was attending a public function organised for Saraswati Puja. He was a legislator from Krishnaganj constituency in Nadia district, considered as a TMC bastion.

Trinamool Congress MLA Satyajit Biswas was shot dead by unidentified people in Fulbari area of Majdiya while he was attending a public function organised for Saraswati Puja. He was a legislator from Krishnaganj constituency in Nadia district, considered as a TMC bastion. State minister Ratna Ghosh and Trinamool Nadia president Gourishankar Dutta were also present at the event. The TMC legislator, a well-known man in the area, was associated with the Matua community. The 37-year-old legislator had recently got married.

After being informed about the incident, a police team arrived at the spot and rushed him to Krishnagar Hospital where he was declared brought dead by doctors. A country made-pistol has been recovered from the spot. The Trinamool Congress has blamed BJP leader Mukul Roy for the murder. TMC Nadia president Gaurishankar Dutta said Mukul Roy had been trying to break the party’s organisation in the district. The police have registered a case and are looking to nab the accused.

Satyajit Biswas, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA from Krishnaganj, Nadia was shot dead. More details awaited. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/juppcNvRIm — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2019

