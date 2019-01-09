Trinamool MP Saumitra Khan joins BJP, Anupam Hazra suspended: The new year found the Trinamool Congress shaky with its expulsion of 2 MPs from the party for anti-party activities. While Bishnupur MP Saumitra Khan made a beeline for the BJP joining it in the presence of Mukul Roy, Bolpur MP Anupam Hazra found himself in the cold. It is not sure which way is Hazra headed. The BJP has been making a strong pitch in West Bengal to either win the state or become the principal opposition party, unseating the moribund CPM. The party has been trying to organise a rath yatra in Bengal but has failed successively since it has been struck down by the Calcutta High Court on the state government's appeal.

TMC Lok Sabha MP Saumitra Khan joins BJP: With just a few months left for the 2019 general elections, Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP from Bishnupur, Saumitra Khan on Wednesday, January 9, joined the BJP. Khan and another Lok Sabha MP Anupam Hazra were recently expelled from Trinamool Congress for anti-parties activities. The former on Tuesday had put up a post on Facebook, saying a police officer was trying to kill him. The post sparked a major controversy and he was pulled up by senior party leaders.

When asked about the reasons for quitting TMC, Khan said the law and order situation in West Bengal has worsened under the Trinamool Congress government and the party only allowed goons to flourish in the state. He further spoke about how elections are marred by incessant violence. He joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and party West Bengal strongman Mukul Roy.

He also accused the state police of picking up innocent youth. It was due to such dire circumstances that he took the step to quit the Trinamool Congress and take to the footsteps of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his policy of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, he said. These two expulsions cap a turbulent time for the Trinamool, which is pitted in a no-holds-barred fight with the BJP, which is seeking to expand its footprint in the state, especially after then Trinamool Congress number 2 Mukul Roy joined the BJP in November 2017.

An organisation man, Roy’s quitting the Trinamool Congress had given the BJP much reason to rejoice as it was focusing to gain from West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s perceived pro-Muslim tilt as felt by the state’s voters, many of whom reside in urban areas. When Roy joined the BJP, he had clearly stated that the people of West Bengal want an alternative to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

With Mamata Banerjee unable to stem the tide among her party legislators, the future of the Opposition grand alliance or the Federal Front suddenly seems to be shaky.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More