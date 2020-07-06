Thiruvananthapuram will observe a triple lockdown for one week. The high-level meeting called by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to analyse the Covid-19 situation has decided to implement Triple lockdown in the Thiruvananthapuram corporation limit.

Triple lockdown (enhanced restrictions) will be imposed in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation area from 6 am Monday for a week, said Kerala Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). According to Kerala CMO, the high-level meeting called by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to analyze the COVID-19 situation has decided to implement Triple lockdown in the Thiruvananthapuram corporation limit. The order in this regard is issued by District Collector Thiruvananthapuram.The order said that complete ockdown will begin from July 6, at 6.00 am and strict measures will be followed.

The public exams in all educational institutions within the containment zone of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation stands suspended. The order also said that the Offices of State/Union Territory Governments, their autonomous bodies, Corporations, etc shall remain closed. Exceptions are Police, Home Guards, Civil Defence, Fire and emergency services, Disaster Management, and prisons. Medical facilities will remain functional. Transit through National Highways will be permitted with condition that no one will be permitted to stop anywhere while transiting through Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

People are directed to stay at home. The movement of persons in or out of the containment zones or within the Thiruvananthapuram City Corporation will not be permitted except for medical emergencies, maintaining the supply of essential goods and services. The Incident Commander and Tahsildar, concerned Taluks shall ensure strict containment activities are being contemplated as per Government instructions.

Also read: India’s Covid-19 tally nears 7 lakh, ranks 3rd among worst affected countries

Also read: Taj Mahal, other monuments to remain closed as Agra sees spike in cases

The existing Containment zones outside the city corporation limits will continue to be in force until further orders. The police shall ensure the guidelines issued by the Government of India and Government of Kerala regarding the containment zones are complied with in letter and spirit. As many as 225 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Kerala on Sunday, taking the active cases in the state to 2,228. A total of 3,174 patients in the state have recovered from the illness.

Also read: Centre bans 40 pro-Khalistan websites

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App