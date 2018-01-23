AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who has been critical of Narendra Modi government, once again tore into the Centre's stance towards triple talaq bill. He called the bill a conspiracy against Muslim community and an attack on Islamic law. Owaisi urged the people present in the gathering to unite and raise their voices against the current Union government.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi once again brought up the triple talaq issue and flayed into Narendra Modi-led government. He called the triple talaq bill a conspiracy against Muslim men and women. In his rant during a public meeting, Owaisi went on to say that the Centre is targeting Shariat (Islamic law) in the name of triple talaq justice. The Lok Sabha member from Hyderabad was also critical of how delicately Padmaavat controversy was assessed by a special committee but no such measure was taken in triple talaq matter.

During a public meeting on Monday night, Asadudding Owaisi said, “The triple talaq bill is a conspiracy against the Muslim community. It a tactic to bring out the women of the community on roads and send the men to prison.” Owaisi urged the people present in the gathering to unite and raise their voices against the current Union government saying, “Bharatiya Janata Paty (BJP) wants a Muslim-free India and this would not happen.”

The AIMIM leader further claimed that “the justice for women is an excuse; the target is Shariat.” Continuing his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Owaisi suggested that if not Rs 15 lakh, a monthly allocation of Rs 15,000 should be made to each victim of triple talaq in the upcoming budget. “Money should be allocated in the budget to give Rs 15 thousand per month to women who have been given triple talaq,” he said.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017 or the triple talaq bill was passed in Lok Sabha but found roadblocks in Rajya Sabha, where BJP and its allies are a minority. The bill proposes to make instant divorce a criminal offence which will attract a jail term of three years.