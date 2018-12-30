Triple Talaq Bill: BJP and Congress, have issued a whip to their MPs to be present tomorrow in the Rajya Sabha when Triple Talaq Bill will be tabled. On Thursday, the Triple Talaq Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha with the support of 245 votes, while 11 MPs voted to oppose the bill.

The Triple Talaq Bill will be tabled in Rajya Sabha on Monday, December 31, and both the major parties, BJP and Congress, have issued a whip to their MPs to be present tomorrow. A few days ago, the bill was passed in the Lok Sabha with the majority of 245 AYES and 11 MPs voted to oppose the bill. On Thursday, opposing the bill Congress, SP, BSP and AIADMK had walked out of the house.

According to the reports, Congress has issued a whip to its all MPs from both the houses, Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, while BJP has issued a whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs only. All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary KC Venugopal told the reporters that opposition parties will join hands to stop the wrong bill from getting passed.

Congress had also claimed that provisions of the instant talaq were against the Constitution and fundamental rights. The bill will be tabled in Rajya Sabha by Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday.

