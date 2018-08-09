The Union cabinet on Thursday approved the provision of granting bail to men found guilty of giving instant triple talaq or talaq-e-biddat. While the triple talaq bill was cleared by Lok Sabha last year, it made little headway in Rajya Sabha where the government lacks numbers.

The provision of bail was one of he demands of the opposition parties.

Conceding to opposition’s demand to amend triple talaq bill, the Union government on Thursday approved the inclusion of a provision of granting bail to men found guilty of giving instant triple talaq or talaq-e-biddat. However, no other changes have been made to the bill, pronouncing triple talaq will continue to be illegal and will attract a jail term of 3 years for the husband.

The ammendment to the bill is being seen as BJP’s push to placate the opposition in the Rajya Sabha, where it has made little headway due to lack of numbers. The provision of bail was one of he demands of the opposition parties. Under the amendments cleared today, the magistrate will have powers to grant bail.

Now, the victims of the practice can still approach a magistarte seeking allowance for herself and minor children but the accused can also approach a magistarte for bail.

