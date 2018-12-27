Triple Talaq Bill: Congress MPs Ranjeet Ranjan, Sushmita Dev today, in the Lok Sabha said, that the Bill needs more consultation. A heated argument happened between MPs of the Narendra Modi government and opposition leaders on the merits of the Triple Talaq Bill, where Members of Parliament kept there point of views of the Triple Talaq Bill.

Triple Talaq Bill: In Lok Sabha today, a heated argument happened between MPs of the Narendra Modi government and the opposition leaders on the merits of the Triple Talaq Bill. The Congress and many opposition leaders demanded that the bill should be sent to a joint select committee of Parliament for further consultations. While the BJP MPs supported the current bill saying that it aims at honouring the rights of women.

Congress leader Sushmita Dev said that Congress does not agree on the bill making instant triple talaq a criminal act. Accusing the Narendra Modi government, she said that the government has done several attempts to misuse the Supreme Court’s judgement. In Islam, a marriage is a contract, and for the breach of any contract in this country, the procedure is strictly under civil law. Congress MP added that the bill which was earlier introduced by former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was based on the Shah Bano case and was according to the legislation.

Congress MP from Bihar, Ranjeet Ranjan, in the Lok Sabha, said that the Muslim women have equal divorce rights according to the Quran. She said that the women are not happy with the current Bill presented by the Modi government.

Union Cabinet Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani said that the people are saying that that Triple Talaq is a civil matter, they had said the same for dowry, nevertheless, it was criminalized.

During the debate, Shiromani Akali Dal MP Prem Singh Chandumajra supported the bill and lashed out at the opposition saying, “Yeh keh rahe hain #TripleTalaq to ghalat hai lekin #TripleTalaq dene wale ko saza nahi honi chahiye, aap pehle bataiye ke aap shikaar ke saath hain ya shikaari ke saath hain?” (Congress says that Triple Talaq is wrong but the culprit should not be punished. Are you with victims or the culprits.)

Prem Singh Chandumajra,SAD in Lok Sabha: Ye (Opposition) keh rahe hain #TripleTalaq to ghalat hai lekin #TripleTalaq dene wale ko saza nahi honi chahiye, aap pehle bataiye ke aap shikaar ke saath hain ya shikaari ke saath hain? pic.twitter.com/I7HthGtMEm — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2018

