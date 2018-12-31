Triple Talaq Bill in Rajya Sabha LIVE updates: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Opposition Congress issued a whip to their MPs to be present in the Rajya Sabha today. All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary KC Venugopal told the reporters that opposition parties will join hands to stop the wrong bill from getting passed. The Opposition has readied its strategy to stall the Bill in Rajya Sabha where it has an overwhelming majority. The BJP-led NDA passed the Muslim Women Bill (Triple Talaq) 2018 in the Lok Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament on December 27, 2018, (On Thursday) with the majority of 245 AYES while 11 MPs voted against it.

Opposition parties including Congress, SP, BSP and AIADMK also staged a walkout as a mark of protest against the Bill on Thursday. The Congress had issued a whip to its all MPs from the Lok Sabha to remain present in the House. Congress had also claimed that provisions of the instant talaq were against the Constitution and fundamental rights.

According to reports at least 30 MPs of the BJP remained absent during the Triple Talaq Bill voting in Lok Sabha on Thursday when BJP MPs Smriti Irani, Meenakshi Lekhi and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was justifying the government’s amendments to the bill. Speaking on the report, BJP Chief Whip in Lok Sabha Anurag Thakur clarified that he was aware of it and some MPs had told him and took prior permission that they weren’t coming to the House on Thursday. However, Thakur said the party will look into the matter why other BJP MPs remained absent during the voting. It is still not clear how many Opposition MPs remained absent during the voting.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi opposed the controversial Triple Talaq Bill tooth and nail on Thursday. During his speech, Owaisi said the ruling BJP government is trying to interfere in the religious rights of Indian Muslims in the name of Muslim women’s empowerment. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a blackmailer while the Bill is all set to be abled in the Rajya Sabha.

