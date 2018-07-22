Congress women's chief extended support to the instant triple talaq bill if the Centre includes a provision of alimony. Earlier Congress President Rahul Gandhi had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi extending unconditional support for the passage Women’s Reservation Bill in the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The chief of the Congress women’s wing has put forth a condition to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government’s Triple Talaq Bill. According to All India Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev, the party would support the instant triple talaq bill if the Centre includes a provision of alimony.

Dev alleged that BJP was aiming to gain an advantage with the passing of the Muslim Woman (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill and the women’s reservation bill.

“We were never against the instant triple talaq bill. But the bill, in its present form, would be harmful to the interests of the Muslim women. It should have a provision of alimony for the victim, I tabled an amendment in the Lok Sabha for the provision of alimony in the bill, but it did not get passed. If the amendment is accepted, then we would definitely support the bill,” Dev was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

Raising the question that what hill happens to a woman if their husbands go to jail, she said that aim of the bill should be to ensure justice for the Muslim women and end of the triple talaq practice.

Earlier Congress President Rahul Gandhi had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi extending unconditional support for the passage Women’s Reservation Bill in the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

After this, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad responded to the letter making a new deal, asking the Congress to join extend support bill instant triple talaq and nikah halala.

“The government is indulging in dealings. Did they say in their manifesto that they would pass both the bills together? We didn’t have the majority. But they have a clear majority. If the Congress and BJP both support the women’s reservation bill, then it can be passed,” Dev’s response on Prasad’s letter was quoted by Indian Express.

