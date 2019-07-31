Triple Talaq Bill: Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah engaged in a war of words over the passing of Triple Talaq bill. The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the triple talaq bill with 99 votes in favour and 84 against it.

Triple Talaq bill passed: Former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah and Mebooba Mufti on Tuesday exchanged a war of words over the triple talaq bill. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti raised the question on the need to pass the triple talaq bill when the same had already declared illegal by Supreme Court. She called the bill an undue interference seemingly to punish Muslims. NC vice president Omar Abdullah was quick to remind the PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti about her two MPs who abstained from voting on the bill. Omar asked Mehbooba to check with her party members who voted on this bill and alleged that they helped the government to pass the bill with required numbers.

Mehbooba without wasting her time responded to Omar with another tweet. She asked him to get off his moral high horses as his party National Conference had expelled Congress leader Saifuddin Soz for voting against the BJP in 1999 trust vote. She also asked Omar that abstention is essentially a no vote.

Omar Abdullah responded back at the PDP chief that she was recounting an incident from 20 years ago. He also told Mufti that an abstention is a no vote and abstention helped the BJP this time passing the bill.

In a big victory for the BJP government, the Rajya Sabha passed the triple talaq bill, with 99 votes in favour and 84 against, by making the practice a criminal offense. The bill witnessed stiff opposition from several parties including Janata Dal-United, AIADMK and Telangana Rashtra Samithi. The bill follows a Supreme Court verdict of 2017 declaring instant triple talaq unconstitutional.

