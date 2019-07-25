Triple Talaq Bill likely to be passed in Lok Sabha today, BJP issues whip, asks its MPs to ensure presence in House: The BJP-led NDA government will table the Triple Talaq Bill today in the Lower House of the Parliament. The Central government has already listed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 for consideration in the Lok Sabha which is likely to be passed today.

Triple Talaq Bill passed in Lok Sabha with 303 votes in favour, 82 against: The BJP-led NDA government on Thursday will table the Triple Talaq Bill in the Lower House of the Parliament. The Central government has already listed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 for consideration in the Lok Sabha which is likely to be passed today. To make its passing hassle-free, the BJP has issued a whip, asking its parliamentarians to ensure presence in the House.

The bill, which is highly contentious and opposed by the Opposition parties, seeks a jail term for Muslim men who give instant divorce to their wives. After the BJP retained the power for the second consecutive term, the Triple Talaq Bill was the first draft legislation tabled by the Centre. It will not be a herculean task for the ruling dispensation to pass the bill as they are having a strong majority in the Lok Sabha. However, the bill is likely to face stiff opposition in Rajya Sabha where Opposition has sufficient numbers.

Kerala MP NK Premachandran says bill carries a political motive to target Muslims

Earlier, the government introduced the bill in Lok Sabha on June 21, but could not pass it. It faced strong protests from the Opposition parties. Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor had maintained that it cannot improve the status of Muslim women.

AIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi had termed the Triple Talaq Bill as unconstitutional, saying it violates Article 14 and Article 15 of the Constitution. While justifying his opposition, the Hyderabad MP had said that if a Muslim man was arrested after giving instant talaq to her wife, how can he give allowance from jail as according to the bill, the marriage remains intact.

