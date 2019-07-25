Triple Talaq Bill passed in Lok Sabha with 303 votes in favour, 82 against: The BJP-led NDA government on Thursday will table the Triple Talaq Bill in the Lower House of the Parliament. The Central government has already listed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 for consideration in the Lok Sabha which is likely to be passed today. To make its passing hassle-free, the BJP has issued a whip, asking its parliamentarians to ensure presence in the House.
The bill, which is highly contentious and opposed by the Opposition parties, seeks a jail term for Muslim men who give instant divorce to their wives. After the BJP retained the power for the second consecutive term, the Triple Talaq Bill was the first draft legislation tabled by the Centre. It will not be a herculean task for the ruling dispensation to pass the bill as they are having a strong majority in the Lok Sabha. However, the bill is likely to face stiff opposition in Rajya Sabha where Opposition has sufficient numbers.
Kerala MP NK Premachandran says bill carries a political motive to target Muslims
Earlier, the government introduced the bill in Lok Sabha on June 21, but could not pass it. It faced strong protests from the Opposition parties. Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor had maintained that it cannot improve the status of Muslim women.
AIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi had termed the Triple Talaq Bill as unconstitutional, saying it violates Article 14 and Article 15 of the Constitution. While justifying his opposition, the Hyderabad MP had said that if a Muslim man was arrested after giving instant talaq to her wife, how can he give allowance from jail as according to the bill, the marriage remains intact.
Owaisi reacts to Triple Talaq Bill
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi reacts to Triple Talaq Bill and said that the bill is against Islam.
Triple Talaq Bill passed in Lok Sabha
The Triple Talaq Bill has been passed in Lok Sabha with support of 302 votes in favour and 82 votes against.
Trinamool Congress MPs walk out of Lok Sabha
After the JD(U), Trinamool Congress MPs also walked out of the Lok Sabha as a mark of protest against the controversial TripleTalaq Bill. However, voting was underway in Lok Sabha on Triple Talaq Bill.
JDU opposes Triple Talaq Bill
Key BJP ally Janata Dal (United) walked out of the Lok Sabha saying it the Triple Talaq Bill will create distrust among a particular community. JDU member Rajiv Ranjan Singh said nobody wants to see a husband and wife getting separated but if such a situation occurs, a couple takes the decision after due consent and trust and no political party can take any decision on their behalf.
NCW chief Rekha Sharma demands action against Azam Khan
Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Thursday stirred controversy in the Lok Sabha with his sexist remarks against BJP MP Rama Devi. Rama Devi was conducting the proceedings of the House in the absence of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Speaking on SP MP Azam Khan's controversial remark on BJP MP Rama Devi in Lok Sabha, National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma said this is a shameful act. The Lok Sabha Speaker should disqualify Azam Khan as he is now doing this repeatedly, Rekha added.
JD(U) MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh opposes Triple Talaq Bill
The BJP ally Janata Dal(United) has strictly opposed the Triple Talaq Bill. Rajiv Ranjan Singh, MP from Bihar, said that the party does not support the controversial bill. He suggested BJP-led NDA government to work on other issues.
Shiv Sena demands revocation of Article 370, bats for United India
Shiv Sena MP from Maharashtra,
While speaking on controversial Triple Talaq Bill, Shiv Sena also raised Article 370 of the Constitution. Vinayak B Raut, MP from Maharashtra, demanded the abrogation of Article 370. He said the dream of United India should be fulfiled.
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi says Opposition politicises bill
Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has said that the Opposition parties are politicising the bill. He said that Muslim women could not be abandoned and Triple Talaq Bill is not anto-women.
Midhun Reddy, YSR Congress MP, opposes bill
Midhun Reddy, YSR Congress MP from Andhra Pradesh, has strictly opposed the Triple Talaq Bill. He said that no law should be made for a particular religion, adding that law should be equal for everybody.
Trinamool Congress opposes bill
West Bengal MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay says women upliftment is the principal of Trinamool Congress. He raised the contentious imprisonment clause of Triple Talaq Bill, adding that the party opposes the bill in the current form.
Triple Talaq Bill: 345 cases come to light after Supreme Court's ruling, says Union Minister Ravi Prasad says 345
Union Minister Ravi Prasad said after the Supreme Court judgement on instant triple talaq, as many as 345 cases of divorce have come to light till July 24, 2019.
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad says Centre is committed to gender justice
Questioning the lawmakers if the country should abandon the Muslim sisters, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said gender justice is one of the core principles of the Constitution and the Narendra Modi-led NDA-II government at the Centre is committed to gender justice.
BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi says instant Triple Talaq Bill is regressive
BJP New Delhi parliamentarian Meenakshi Lekhi has said that triple talaq is regressive, adding that Muslim women could not be neglected. He said that the country is run by the Constitution.
Kerala MP PK Kunhalikutty says bill is discriminatory
Kerala MP PK Kunhalikutty has seconded MP NK Premachandran, saying the bill is discriminatory in nature. He said that the divorce rate in Muslims in lower than other religions. He asked the government the reason behind the bill.
Kerala MP NK Premachandran while opposing the controversial bill in Lok Sabha said that BJP-led NDA government has a political motive to target particular community, referring to Muslims.
Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tables Triple Talaq Bill
Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has tabled the bill in Lok Sabha. He said that many Muslims countries including Pakistan, Jordan, Afghanistan, Indonesia, Malaysia etc have scrapped instant talaq.
First-time parliamentarians request Speaker Om Birla to allow them to speak on Triple Talaq Bill
The first-time parliamentarians have requested Speaker Om Birla to allow them to speak on the Triple Talaq Bill that was introduced in the Lok Sabha. The bill was earlier introduced in Lok Sabha on June 21.
Nirmala Sitharaman introduces Bill in Lok Sabha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has introduced the contentious bill in the Lok Sabha. The Opposition seems to be united as it is strictly opposing the Triple Talaq Bill.
Triple Talaq Bill will be passed today: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi
The controversial bill, which criminalises instant talaq, will come up for discussion in the Lok Sabha at 12:30 pm. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has said that the bill will be passed today.
Key UPA allies oppose Triple Talaq Bill
Almost all the United Progressive Alliance allies have agreed to oppose the bill, reports said. The principal Opposition party Congress' stand is that the bill has nothing to do with the development of women.
BJP ally Janata Dal (United) opposes Triple Talaq Bill
The BJP ally in Bihar Janata Dal (United) will be opposing the Triple Talaq Bill in the Lok Sabha, saying it is anti-women. The JD(U) has maintained that the controversial bill is not favouring the females.
Just before BJP is set to table the Triple Talaq Bill in Lok Sabha, the Congress has called the controversial bill as a deflection from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s invite to US President Donald Trump to intervene in Kashmir. Congress leader Manish Tewari asked that if the government is keen to intervene in Muslim Personal Law why does it not consult Muslim community and codify it holistically like Hindu code bill of 1950s.