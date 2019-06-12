Triple Talaq Bill: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday in a press conference said that the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre will bring a new bill on instant Triple Talaq soon. The Union Cabinet has approved Jammu Kashmir Reservation Bill, 2019, as a relief for persons in Jammu and Kashmir residing in areas adjoining the International Border and they can now avail reservation in direct recruitment, promotion and admission in different professional courses, Javadekar added.

A bill to ban instant Triple Talaq may be discussed by the Union Cabinet. If cleared, the new bill could be introduced in the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha commencing from June 17, 2019. The proposed bill will replace an ordinance issued earlier this year after Parliament passes it.

In February, the Modi government had brought three ordinances on instant triple talaq bill with the provision of imprisonment of up to 3 years for the husband. As the BJP government has returned to power in the recently concluded Lok elections, it plans to replace the new bill with the previous ordinance after a similar bill could not be passed in the Rajya Sabha. The ordinance will have to be converted into law within 45 days of the beginning of the session, else it will lapse. And with the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha in May, the bill lapsed as it could not be passed by Parliament and was pending in Rajya Sabha.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill was passed by the 16th Lok Sabha in December after four hours of debate. The Opposition opposed certain provisions of the bill tooth and nail regarding criminalising the practice. The Modi government lacked numbers to ensure its passage in Rajya Sabha.

The new session of the Parliament will commence from June 17. After the new members of the Lok Sabha take an oath over the first two days, the President will address a joint session of the parliament.

