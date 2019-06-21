Triple Talaq Bill tabled in Lok Sabha: The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, provides for a three-year jail term for any Muslim man who divorces his wife instantly by uttering Talaq thrice.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday attacked the ruling BJP government in Lok Sabha as the new bill against instant triple talaq makes the practice among Muslim couples a penal offence. Under the proposed law, giving instant triple talaq will not only be illegal and void but also attract a jail term of three years for the husband. While Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad argued the bill will protect the rights of Muslim women, Shashi Tharoor opposed the introduction of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 as it conflicts civil law and criminal law.

Raising his objections over stringent provisions like jail term for the husband listed in the Bill, the Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) MP questioned if the action of abandoning or deserting a wife without responsibility is a criminal act. Tharoor said the government should make a law that universally criminalizes the abandonment of family, instead of focusing on Muslims only. He also said the bill only punishes Muslim men and lacks guidelines to protect women as it does not have any procedural safeguards and can be easily misused resulting in violation of a person’s rights under Article 21 guaranteed by the Constitution of India.

Ravi Shankar Prasad said Triple Talaq Bill 2019 shouldn’t be used as a tool to score political brownie points as the Bill is about justice and empowerment of Muslim women. People have chosen the BJP to make laws to give justice to the victims of Triple Talaq and there is no scope for politics in it, he said. People have chosen the BJP to make laws to give justice to the victims of Triple Talaq and there is no scope for politics in it, he said.

Asaduddin Owaisi said the new Bill on Instant Triple Talaq violates fundamental rights, introduces discriminatory law, and does nothing for Muslim women. The AIMIM chief said a non-Muslim is sentenced to a one-year jail term for divorcing his wife while a Muslim will have to spend three years behind the bars for committing the same offence.

NDA’s Bihar ally JD(U), and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) also opposed the Bill, reports said.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App