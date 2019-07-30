Rajya Sabha passes Triple Talaq Bill: The BJP-led NDA government tabled the Triple Talaq Bill in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, five days after it was passed in the Lok Sabha amidst strong opposition by the Congress, Trinamool Congress, JDU, AIM, DMK and other parties.

Rajya Sabha passes Triple Talaq Bill: Five days after it was passed in the Lok Sabha, the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the Triple Talaq Bill by 99-84 votes while 29 members abstained from voting. Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad introduced the bill, officially known as the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2019 in the Upper House after a discussion.

In the 245-member House (Rajya Sabha), the BJP has 130 members, AIDMK-11, JD(U)-6, Shiv Sena-3, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-3, independent and nominated members-12 members. So the instant Triple Talaq Bill is unlikely to witness a smooth sailing in Rajya Sabha. That’s why the BJP is banking on possible walk-outs and abstentions by opposition members for the passage of the bill.

In the Lok Sabha, the Congress had staged a walk-out as a mark of protest against the clause that has a provision for three years of jail term for the husband. The Congress says the bill is a direct intervention in the religious and fundamental rights of Muslims and biased too.

After securing the power at Centre for the second consecutive time, the bill was the first draft legislation tabled by the NDA government in May 2019. The BJP-led NDA government successfully passed it in the Lok Sabha on July 25 despite strict opposition by the Opposition parties. The instant divorce bill got 302 in its favor while 82 members voted against it.

It will be an uphill task for the ruling dispensation to pass the bill as it is not enjoying the majority in the Rajya Sabha. The BJP has issued a whip, asking its lawmakers to ensure their presence in the House. The Opposition parties including the Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK and AIM have opposed the bill, saying it has nothing to do with the women upliftment.

AIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi has termed the Triple Talaq Bill as unconstitutional, saying it violates the fundamental rights granted by the Constitution. Key BJP ally JDU has also opposed the bill. The party walked out of the Lok Sabha on July 25, saying the bill will create distrust amongst the Muslim community. RSP MP from Kerala NK Premachandran accused BJP of targetting a particular community by passing the bill.

However, the government has maintained that the bill will ensure the safety and protection of Muslim women. It said that Muslims countries including Pakistan, Jordan, Indonesia, etc have abolished the instant talaq.

Here all the live updates about the tabling of Triple Talaq Bill in Rajya Sabha:

