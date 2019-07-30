Rajya Sabha passes Triple Talaq Bill: Five days after it was passed in the Lok Sabha, the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the Triple Talaq Bill by 99-84 votes while 29 members abstained from voting. Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad introduced the bill, officially known as the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2019 in the Upper House after a discussion.
In the 245-member House (Rajya Sabha), the BJP has 130 members, AIDMK-11, JD(U)-6, Shiv Sena-3, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-3, independent and nominated members-12 members. So the instant Triple Talaq Bill is unlikely to witness a smooth sailing in Rajya Sabha. That’s why the BJP is banking on possible walk-outs and abstentions by opposition members for the passage of the bill.
In the Lok Sabha, the Congress had staged a walk-out as a mark of protest against the clause that has a provision for three years of jail term for the husband. The Congress says the bill is a direct intervention in the religious and fundamental rights of Muslims and biased too.
After securing the power at Centre for the second consecutive time, the bill was the first draft legislation tabled by the NDA government in May 2019. The BJP-led NDA government successfully passed it in the Lok Sabha on July 25 despite strict opposition by the Opposition parties. The instant divorce bill got 302 in its favor while 82 members voted against it.
It will be an uphill task for the ruling dispensation to pass the bill as it is not enjoying the majority in the Rajya Sabha. The BJP has issued a whip, asking its lawmakers to ensure their presence in the House. The Opposition parties including the Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK and AIM have opposed the bill, saying it has nothing to do with the women upliftment.
AIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi has termed the Triple Talaq Bill as unconstitutional, saying it violates the fundamental rights granted by the Constitution. Key BJP ally JDU has also opposed the bill. The party walked out of the Lok Sabha on July 25, saying the bill will create distrust amongst the Muslim community. RSP MP from Kerala NK Premachandran accused BJP of targetting a particular community by passing the bill.
However, the government has maintained that the bill will ensure the safety and protection of Muslim women. It said that Muslims countries including Pakistan, Jordan, Indonesia, etc have abolished the instant talaq.
Amit Shah on Triple Talaq bill
Home Minister Amit Shah said it is a great day for Indian democracy and congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fulfilling his commitment and ensuring a law to ban Triple Talaq in the country.
Home Minister Amit Shah: Today is a great day for India’s democracy. I congratulate PM for fulfilling his commitment&ensuring a law to ban Triple Talaq, which will free Muslim women from curse of this regressive practice. I thank all parties who supported this historic bill. pic.twitter.com/0s0voBMAWg— ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2019
UP CM Yogi Adityanath welcomes Triple Talaq criminalization law
Slamming the Opposition over the Triple Talaq Bill, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said, people who used to speak for women empowerment, opposed the Bill in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Congress and its allies are exposed today. This Bill signifies women dignity.
#WATCH UP CM Yogi Adityanath on #TripleTalaqBill passed in Rajya Sabha,today: Unfortunately people who used to speak for women empowerment opposed Bill in Lok Sabha&Rajya Sabha, a Bill which is a symbol of women dignity. Congress&their allies, SP&BSP in state, have been exposed. pic.twitter.com/Je9shas7Ah— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 30, 2019
Raj Babbar on Triple Talaq Bill
Congress stalwart Raj Babbar on Triple Talaq Bill said a civil law has been made criminal law. It's a historic mistake.
Raj Babbar, Congress on #TripleTalaqBill passed in Rajya Sabha, today: Main samajhta hoon ki is desh ke andar kisi bhi family law ko lekar ek bahot bada jhatka hai. A civil law has been made a criminal law. It's a historic mistake. pic.twitter.com/81jEKpFfPV— ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2019
Passage of Bill symbolises beginning of transforming India, says Ravi Shankar Prasad
Terming the move a historic moment, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad today said both the Houses (Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha) have given justice to the Muslim women and the passage of Triple Talaq Bill in the Upper House symbolises the beginning of a transforming India.
Rajya Sabha passes Triple Talaq Bill
The Rajya Sabha today (Tuesday, July 30, 2019) passed the Triple Talaq Bill which is officially known as the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill by 99-84 votes while 29 members abstained from voting. The disposal of reference of amendment of the Triple Talaq Bill to the select committee was also rejected with 84 'Ayes' and 100 'Noes'. The controversial Bill was passed after 72 years post-independence.
Voting on Triple Talaq Bill underway
The voting for the Triple Talaq Bill is underway in the 245-member Rajya Sabha. The Oppositions attempt to amend the Bill was defeated. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad in Rajya Sabha that Azad must think why the Congress did not get majority though there have been 9 Lok Sabha elections after 1986 while it had won 400 seats in 1986. He said the Congress rose to 400 in 1986 but got only 44 seats in 2014 and 52 seats in 2019. The BJP leader also said that time is ripe for the Congress to rethink about its strategy and why the party never received a majority after the Shah Bano's case that happened in 1986.
Prophet Muhammed asked his followers not to practice triple talaq, says Ravi Shankar Prasad
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday said Prophet Muhammed had asked his followers not to practice triple talaq. He claimed the practice is still prevalent in India while several Islamic countries in the world have banned it. The law minister also urged the leaders of all parties to rise above politics to assuage the plight of Muslim women.
Government needs support of 107 MPs
The strength of the house went down to 213 from is 241 after JDU and AIADMK MPs walked out. The government now needs the support of 107 members to prove majority. It is expected that now NDA will pass the test with flying colors they already have 107 MPs in the Rajya Sabha.
BJP looks set to get Triple Talaq Bill passed in Rajya Sabha
The Triple Talaq Bill, officially known as the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2019, may get passed in the Rajya Sabha where the BJP lacks the majority to pass the Bill today. Reports said the Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is likely to support the Bill in the Rajya Sabha while the YSRCP and AIADMK may abstain from voting in the Upper House today. Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in the morning said the Bill is meant to protect the dignity and rights of Muslim women and it will act as a deterrence against the illegal practice.
Real motive of Bill is destruction of families, says Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad
Speaking on the controversial Triple Talaq Bill, Opposition leader in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said the Bill is meant for protection of rights on marriage but its real motive is the destruction of families. Azad said this law is politically motivated, so minorities are occupied in fighting amongst themselves...Husband and wife will hire lawyers against each other, land will be sold in order to pay lawyers...When they will come out of jail they will either commit suicide or become dacoits and thieves, that is the intention of your bill, the Congress leader added.
Triple Talaq Bill likely to witness smooth passage in Rajya Sabha
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s close ally the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) on Tuesday staged walkout in the lower house as a mark of protest against the controversial triple talaq Bill. The Bill may witness smooth passage in Rajya Sabha today.
TMC MP Dola Sen asks BJP to bring Women's Reservation Bill if party is concerned about women empowerment
TMC heavily criticized the Triple Talaq Bill that BJP-led NDA wants to get passed in the Rajya Sabha. TMC MP from West Bengal Dola Sen said that the party is against the criminalization clause of the bill. She said that if BJP is concerned about the women empowerment the party should bring Women's Reservation Bill to the Parliament.
Proceedings resume in Rajya Sabha
Proceedings in the Rajya Sabha has resumed after one hour of adjournment. Trinamool Congress MP from West Bengal Dola Sen has started her speech on the Triple Talaq Bill that was moved in the House.
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
Deputy Chairman has adjourned Rajya Sabha till 2 pm. Several ruling party and Opposition spoke on the Triple Talaq Bill that was tabled by Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. The BJP MPs are confident that the controversial bill will be passed today, while the Opposition MPs are against it.
Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi defends bill, says Muslim countries have abolished Triple Talaq
Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has defended the contentious Triple Talaq Bill in the Rajya Sabha. He said that many countries have banned the instant triple talaq practice after terming it un-Islamic and illegal.
Congress says women across religions face desertion
Congress has strictly opposed certain provisions of the Triple Talaq Bill in the Rajya Sabha, saying not only Muslim women but women from across religions are facing desertion in the country. In her speech, Congress MP Yajna said that the controversial bill does not consider problems of women belonging to all the religions.
BJP banks on allies to favor Triple Talaq Bill
Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tables Triple Talaq Bill, says law is a deterrence
Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Muslim women are bearing the brunt of instant talaq on minor issues. For instance, he said that if a bread turns black while making it, the husband of the wife gives triple talaq to his wife. The minister said that law will be a deterrence.
Triple Talaq Bill to be table at 12 pm in Rajya Sabha
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the Triple Talaq Bill will be tabled in Rajya Sabha at 12 pm today. He said that they have 11 bills pending to be passed today, adding that 15 bills have been passed in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha so far. He said six bills have been passed only in Lok Sabha and four in the Upper House of the Parliament.