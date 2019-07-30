Triple Talaq Bill to be tabled in Rajya Sabha today, BJP issues whip to MPs: The BJP-led NDA government will table the Triple Talaq Bill in the Rajya Sabha today, five days after it was passed in the Lok Sabha amidst strong opposition by the Congress, Trinamool Congress, JDU, AIM, DMK and other parties. After discussion, the instant Triple Talaq Bill will be tabled.

Triple Talaq Bill to be tabled in Rajya Sabha today, BJP issues whip to MPs: Five days after it was passed in the Lok Sabha, the government has listed the controversial Triple Talaq Bill for consideration and passage in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will table the bill, officially known as the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2019 in the Upper House after a discussion.

After securing the power at Centre for the second consecutive time, the bill was the first draft legislation tabled by the NDA government in May 2019. The BJP-led NDA government successfully passed it in the Lok Sabha on July 25 despite strict opposition by the Opposition parties. The instant divorce bill got 302 in its favor while 82 members voted against it.

It will be an uphill task for the ruling dispensation to pass the bill as it is not enjoying the majority in the Rajya Sabha. The BJP has issued a whip, asking its lawmakers to ensure their presence in the House. The Opposition parties including the Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK and AIM have opposed the bill, saying it has nothing to do with the women upliftment.

AIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi has termed the Triple Talaq Bill as unconstitutional, saying it violates the fundamental rights granted by the Constitution. Key BJP ally JDU has also opposed the bill. The party walked out of the Lok Sabha on July 25, saying the bill will create distrust amongst the Muslim community. RSP MP from Kerala NK Premachandran accused BJP of targetting a particular community by passing the bill.

However, the government has maintained that the bill will ensure the safety and protection of Muslim women. It said that Muslims countries including Pakistan, Jordan, Indonesia, etc have abolished the instant talaq.

