Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday will table the bill in Rajya Sabha. The bill has already been passed by the Lok Sabha. Earlier on Monday, a united Opposition moved a resolution to send the bill to a select committee of 11 members comprising Congress member and Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad. The resolution fixed a deadline to submit a report by the "last day of the first week of next session".

With the Opposition being hellbent on the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018, also known as the triple talaq bill, to be sent to a select committee for legislative scrutiny, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday will table the bill in Rajya Sabha. The bill has already been passed by the Lok Sabha.

Earlier on Monday, a united Opposition moved a resolution to send the bill to a select committee of 11 members comprising Congress member and Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad. The resolution fixed a deadline to submit a report by the “last day of the first week of next session”.

Others in the 11 members select committee are Anand Sharma of the Congress, Ram Gopal Yadav of the Samajwadi Party, Sanjay Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party, Manoj Kumar Jha of the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

The government is in a fix as at least three parties, including NDA ally Janata Dal (United) have opposed to the legislation. According to reports, if the bill is put to a vote in Rajya Sabha 13 from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and six each from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the JD(U) will stage a walkout.

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has also maintained distance from the government over the issue.

Under the proposed law, giving instant triple talaq will be illegal and void, and will attract a jail term of three years for the husband. The fresh bill is proposed to supersede an earlier bill passed in the Lok Sabha and pending in the Rajya Sabha.

