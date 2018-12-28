Triple Talaq Bill voting in Lok Sabha: Speaking on the report, BJP Chief Whip in Lok Sabha Anurag Thakur clarified that he was aware of it and some MPs had told him and took prior permission that they weren't coming to the House on Thursday. However, Thakur said the party will look into the matter why other BJP MPs remained absent during the voting. It is still not clear how many Opposition MPs remained absent during the voting.

Triple Talaq Bill voting in Lok Sabha: At least 30 MPs of the Bharatiya Jaremainedrty (BJP) remained absent during the Triple Talaq Bill voting in Lok Sabha on Thursday when BJP MPs Smriti Irani, Meenakshi Lekhi and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad were justifying the government’s amendments of the bill. Speaking on the report, BJP Chief Whip in Lok Sabha Anurag Thakur clarified that he was aware of it and some MPs had told him and took prior permission that they weren’t coming to the House on Thursday. However, Thakur said the party will look into the matter why other BJP MPs remained absent during the voting. It is still not clear how many Opposition MPs remained absent during the voting.

Both the Congress and the BJP issued whips to their respective Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House on Thursday. The Winter Session began with the newly-triumphant Congress strongly objecting to the Triple Talaq Bill and seeking it be sent for further consultations to the joint select committee while the BJP-led NDA pushed through its law to punish Muslim men who gave instant Triple Talaq. The NDA government rejected amendments of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and RSP leader and Lok Sabha MP N K Premachandran in the Lok Sabha. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s amendment wasn’t also taken up because his party staged a walkout as a mark of protest against the Bill.

Members from the Congress, AIMIM, Trinamool Congress and the NCP demanded that the bill be sent to the Select Committee, claiming its provisions were unconstitutional and there was a need for a greater scrutiny of the draft law while Ravi Shankar Prasad said the NDA government had made changes to the law after enough discussion and said it was about women empowerment, not against any community or religion. Prasad also urged all the political parties not to look the at the Bill from a political prism.

The fresh Bill makes the practice of Tripe talaq among Muslims a penal offence. Under the passed law, giving instant triple talaq will be illegal and void, and marriage will continue. It will attract a jail term of three years for the man. The Bill will now be sent to Rajya Sabha where the Opposition may not allow it to be passed.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till noon today after it witnessed massive protests by the Opposition on Rafale fighter jet deal and the Cauvery water dispute.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More