Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the Triple Talaq Bill easily with the abstention of several parties that had objected to the proposed law very strongly in the Lok Sabha. The absentees include BSP, TRS, TDP, YSRCP and the JDU, some of these had staged a walkout.

After the amendments to the RTI act, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-National Democratic Alliance on Tuesday passed the Triple Talaq Bill in Rajya Sabha by 99 votes in favour and 84 against. After extensive debates in the House, some of which involved invoking nobody less than the Prophet Mohammed while arguing for the law, the Bill saw the light at the end of the tunnel because the Opposition splintered like a matchstick.

Several parties which had avowedly objected to the Bill’s provision to criminalise Triple Talaq staged walkouts or remained absent. Among the prominent parties that didn’t vote are Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Janata Dal-United (JDU) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). MPs of these parties walked out before the voting started on the amendments to the Triple Talaq Bill. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, the staunchest opposer of the criminalisation of the talaq, saw its ally Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MPs skip thevote altogether. The other missing parties in the Opposition were the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and the NCP.

M. Vankaiah Naidu, Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairperson, conducted voice voting over the disposal of reference of amendment to the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2019 to the select committee was rejected by 84 ayes and 100 nos. The opposition had wanted to push the Bill to be examined by a select committee. But that was not to be.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App