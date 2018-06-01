Ravi Shankar Prasad while addressing a press conference said that Triple Talaq is not a religious issue but an issue of gender justice. Prasad said that despite Supreme Court's ruling and Lok Sabha passing the Bill against the practice, triple talaq was still prevalent in states like Telangana and Uttar Pradesh.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday said that Triple Talaq is not a religious issue but an issue of gender justice. Prasad said that despite Supreme Court’s ruling and Lok Sabha passing the Bill against the practice, triple talaq was still prevalent in states like Telangana and Uttar Pradesh.

“22 Islamic countries including Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan have regulated triple talaq. But in India people are raising the issue of secularism and communalism. The Supreme Court has set it aside. Lok Sabha has passed it. Yet triple talaq is going on (in states) including in Telangana and UP. This is not fair,” he said.

Prasad accused the UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, BSP president Mayawati and Trinamool Congress president and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of stalling the Bill in the Rajya Sabha despite “being women”, due to which the NDA government could not bring the act and enforce measures against instant triple talaq.

Prasad mocked at the efforts by parties to build a united opposition against BJP for 2019, saying, “The India of 2018 is not the India of 1990s of Deve Gowdas and Gujarals.” He said people would not support opportunist coalitions because they want a strong party and leader like the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lead the country.

Triple talaq also know as Talak-e-biddat is a form of Islamic divorce which has been used by some Muslims in India, especially adherents of Hanafi Sunni Isalamic school.

As per the directions of the Supreme Court, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government tabled The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017 (Triple Talaq Bill) in the Lok Sabha, which passed it on December 28, 2017.

However, the bill is yet to get clearance from the Rajya Sabha.

