A non-governmental organisation (NGO) and 2 people have filed a petition in Bombay High Court challenging provisions of the recently passed ordinance that makes triple talaq a punishable offence. President Ram Nath Kovind had signed the triple talaq ordinance that had been approved by the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Supreme Court had in a verdict last year declared instant triple talaq illegal and unconstitutional. The Supreme Court had asked the government to draft a law against the practice.

The move comes after the government had failed to pass through both houses of Parliament. The division bench of Bombay High Court is likely to hear the petition filed by former municipal councillor and social worker Masood Ansari, Rising Voice Foundation NGO and Devendra Mishra on Friday, September 28. The petition claimed that provisions of triple talaq ordinance are null, void, arbitrary, illegal and unreasonable.

The provisions of the ordinance are violative of fundamental rights of Muslim men, said the petitioners’s lawyer Tanveer Nizam.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad while announcing the ordinance said the core component of triple talaq ordinance is that an offence will be cognizable only when the FIR is filed by the victim wife or her close relations by blood or marriage. He also accused the Congress of not back the law to cater to vote banks.

Any person who still continues the practice of triple talaq could be jailed upto 3 years or will be fined heavily. The ordinance would allow Muslim women to seek maintenance from their husband.

