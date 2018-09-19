All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the Modi government and said that they passed an anti-Muslim women ordinance. Owaisi added that the ordinance violated the fundamental rights of the Muslim women. He added that under this law if a Muslim man gives instant triple talaq to his life, he faces a jail term of at least three years.

Just a few hours after the Union Cabinet passed an ordinance making triple talaq a punishable offence, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the Modi government and termed it as an anti-Muslim women ordinance. Owaisi added that the ordinance violated the fundamental rights of the Muslim women. He added that under this law if a Muslim man gives instant triple talaq to his life, he faces a jail term of at least three years. However, if a Hindu does the same crime, he will be imprisoned only for a year. Criticising the triple talaq ordinance by the Union Cabinet, AIMIM chief said that marriage is a civil contract in Islam. He added that the government is wrong for bringing penal offence into this.

Criticising the triple talaq ordinance, Hyderabad MP said that there are almost 22 lakh women who are living without there husband. The government should bring an ordinance into this, he added. Firing cannons at PM Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, Owaisi said that all four states will reject them in coming times.

The following remarks by AIMIM chief come after the Centre passed an ordinance on triple talaq making it a punishable offence. Meanwhile, addressing the media on triple talaq ordinance, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the core component of the ordinance is that an offence will be cognizable only after the victim files an FIR.

The following update comes after the Supreme Court passed a landmark judgement in 2017 August by terming triple talaq as arbitrary and unconstitutional.

