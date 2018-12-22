PM Narendra Modi says Centre committed to bring triple talaq law despite difficulties: Accusing the Congress of ignoring women, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the political party, that ruled the country for decades and relied on time to change its mentality on the social change of women, is now making false promises to get their votes only.

PM Narendra Modi says Centre committed to bring triple talaq law despite difficulties: Addressing the National Convention of the BJP Mahila Morcha in Gujarat on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the BJP government at the Centre is committed to bringing a law on instant triple talaq despite several difficulties and protests from extremists and opposition parties. His government has made efforts to ensure that women get security and freedom from bias, the PM added.

Accusing the Congress of ignoring women, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the political party, that ruled the country for decades and relied on time to change its mentality on the social change of women, is now making false promises to get their votes only. The Prime Minister also congratulated the party workers for the grand success of the 5th National Convention of the BJP Mahila Morcha meeting in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar. He said he witnessed a mini India in Gandhinagar today as party workers from more than 700 districts participated in the mega event.

The BJP Mahila Morcha, which has played a key role in the field of organisational politics, has a rich history and women from the organisation have emerged as the most disciplined and talented organiser and leader in the past, the PM said. Only the BJP government provided free gas connections to more than 6 crore women through the Ujjawala scheme in a short span of four years and now it is trying to increase that bae to 8 crore as part of its initiative to empower women.

It is wonderful that in the last four years, the BJP has played a key role for the all-round development of women. For the fist time, his government witnessed the flying skills of our women fighter jet pilots. Apart from that, the NDA government gave green singal to the formation of the Ladies Oficer Wing in the Indian Navy, the PM said.

