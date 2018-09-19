President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday cleared Centre's executive orders to make triple talaq or instant divorce an offence. After the President has given his assent on Centre's ordinance, any person who will still practice triple talaq could now land up in the jail for up to 3 years or may be fined heavily. The Centre had earlier drafted a law, making triple talaq an offence which was passed in the Lok Sabha but couldn't sail through the Rajya Sabha after the opposition protested against it.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday signed off Centre’s executive orders to make triple talaq or instant divorce an offence. President Kovind gave his assent to the Centre’s ordinance which will now make the practice of triple talaq a criminal office. The Centre had earlier drafted the law, making instant talaq or triple talaq an offence which was passed in the Lok Sabha but couldn’t sail through Rajya Sabha after the opposition protested against it. Earlier in the day, the centre had passed the ordinance, following which it had sent it for President assent.

Now with the President Kovind giving his assent on making triple talaq an offence, the practice of giving instant divorce or uttering the word ‘talaq’ 3 times would land a person in a jail. Any person who will still continue the practice of triple talaq could be jailed upto 3 years or will be fined heavily. The ordinance will also allow Muslim women to seek maintenance from her husband.

Previously in August 2017, the Supreme Court in a landmark judgement had declared the practice of triple talaq in the country as unconstitutional and banned it for a period of six months. The Supreme Court had asked the government to draft a law against the practice. Meanwhile, giving clarification on bringing the ordinance, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday said even after the top court had banned the practice, there had been 201 cases where triple talaq has been used to divorce women, therefore, a compelling necessity was there to bring an ordinance.

The Centre enacted the draft law following which it was presented in both the Houses of the Parliament. It got passed in the Lok Sabha as the government has majority numbers there, however, it couldn’t sail through the Rajya Sabha due to the opposition. In 2018 Monsoon Session, there were 3 amendments which were made to the bill, but even then, the bill couldn’t pass in the Rajya Sabha.

