In what could be perceived as a big win for the Muslim women across the country, the Cabinet, on Wednesday, gave its nod to an ordinance on triple talaq or instant divorce. The following approval by the Cabinet comes at the time when the triple talaq bill still awaits an approval by the upper house of the Parliament. With Cabinet giving a nod, triple talaq will soon become an offence in the country. As per reports, the ordinance was approved following a cabinet meeting that took place on September 19. Now, after the bill gets a nod from the President, the ordinance will be coming into the effect.
After the ordinance comes into force, it will have only six months to get a nod from the Parliament. As per reports, if the government fails to get the nod, the triple talaq ordinance has to be re-promulgated.
Meanwhile, hitting out at the Modi government over the triple talaq ordinance, Congress national spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that instead of taking it as an issue of justice for the Muslim women, BJP is making it a political issue.
Last year, in 2017, the Supreme Court said that the practice of triple talaq is against the constitutional rights of the women.
Here are the LIVE updates…
As for other provisions are concerned, the mother/victim wife must get the custody of the minor child and the mother is entitled to a maintenance suitably determined by the magistrate for herself and the child: Law Minister RS Prasad #TripleTalaq pic.twitter.com/XnetsQcsks— ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2018
Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad briefs media on triple talaq
Union Minister said that the other provisions of the ordinance state that the child should be given the mother/victim. he added that she would be entitled to a maintenance that will suitably be determined by the magistrate for the lady and the child.
Secondly, it's compoundable, it can be compromised only at the insistence of the wife upon appropriate terms&conditions as determined by the magistrate. Thirdly, a bail can be granted by the magistrate upon reasonable grounds but only after hearing the victim wife also: RS Prasad pic.twitter.com/5nQ6SlROhi— ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2018
Ravi Shankar Prasad said that it can be compromised only if the the wife insists upon it
Addressing media on instant triple talaq, Union Minister Prasad said that the ordinance is compoundable, it can be compromised only at the insistence of the wife upon appropriate terms and conditions as determined by the magistrate. A bail can be granted by the magistrate upon reasonable grounds but only after hearing the victim wife also, he added.
The core component of this Ordinance is that an offence will be cognizable only when the FIR is filed by the victim wife or her close relations by blood or marriage: Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on the ordinance on #TripleTalaq pic.twitter.com/WSxSnqtpR1— ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2018
Ravi Shankar Prasad addresses media on triple talaq ordinance
Talking to media, Union Minister said that the core component of the ordinance is that the act will become offence only after an FIR is filed by the victim wife or any blood relations.
Cabinet has today approved an ordinance on Triple Talaq: Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad pic.twitter.com/x55lGeihBW— ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2018
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addresses media on triple talaq
Cabinet has today approved an ordinance on Triple Talaq
Triple Talaq needs to be passed by the Rajya Sabha
Even though the Lok Sabha had cleared the bill in Dec 2017, the bill has faced stiff opposition in the Rajya Sabha where Congress enjoys the majority.
Congress opposes triple talaq bill
The instant triple talaq has now become a political flashpoint as the Congress opposes the three-year jail provision to the husband proposed in the Bill.
Triple talaq cleared by the Union Cabinet
From now, if the triple talaq bill is passed, instant triple talaq will be an offence. However, the ordinance needs to be placed before the Parliament as per the instructions of the Supreme Court.