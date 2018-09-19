The following approval by the Cabinet comes at the time when the triple talaq bill still awaits an approval by the upper house of the Parliament. With Cabinet giving a nod, triple talaq will soon become an offence in the country. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the other provisions of the ordinance state that the child should be given to the mother/victim. Last year in 2017, the Supreme Court had struck down the practice of instant triple talaq by 3:2 majority. Reading the order, the apex court said that the following practice violated the fundamental rights of the Muslim women.

In what could be perceived as a big win for the Muslim women across the country, the Cabinet, on Wednesday, gave its nod to an ordinance on triple talaq or instant divorce. The following approval by the Cabinet comes at the time when the triple talaq bill still awaits an approval by the upper house of the Parliament. With Cabinet giving a nod, triple talaq will soon become an offence in the country. As per reports, the ordinance was approved following a cabinet meeting that took place on September 19. Now, after the bill gets a nod from the President, the ordinance will be coming into the effect.

After the ordinance comes into force, it will have only six months to get a nod from the Parliament. As per reports, if the government fails to get the nod, the triple talaq ordinance has to be re-promulgated.

Meanwhile, hitting out at the Modi government over the triple talaq ordinance, Congress national spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that instead of taking it as an issue of justice for the Muslim women, BJP is making it a political issue.

Last year, in 2017, the Supreme Court said that the practice of triple talaq is against the constitutional rights of the women.

