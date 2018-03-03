Following Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) massive victory in Tripura assembly election, party's state president Biplab Kumar Deb, 48 could be the next chief ministerial face for the BJP. It is being speculated former RSS volunteer and once a professional gym instructor could be elected as next chief minister of Tripura. However, nothing has been confirmed by the party so far on who will be the next CM of Tripura.

After Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) thumping victory in Tripura state, it is being speculated that Tripura BJP state president Biplab Kumar Deb, 48 could be the next chief minister of the state. Biplab Kumar Deb had fought against CPI(M)’s candidate in Banamalipur constituency in Agartala. However, responding to the query after Biplab Kumar was asked whether he will chosen the next chief minister of Tripura, he said, “I don’t want to comment anything on this issue. The decision will be taken by the party.”

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Bharatiya Janata Party stamped a resounding victory in Tripura ending the 25-year-long rule of Communist Party of India and leaving the impact of the Saffron on Red bastion. After winning close to 43 seats out of 60, the BJP alliance in the Tripura has been able to succeed in defeating the left rule to begin a new era of politics in the northeast. BJP’s performance in the state shows that people still have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi as BJP continues to win election after election on PM Modi’s face. So let’s take a look at some lesser-known facts about Biplab Kumar Deb and his so far political career.

Lesser known facts about Tripura BJP president Biplab Kumar Deb, who could be party’s CM face

BJP possible CM face for Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb has been a former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteer

Biplab Kumar Deb was moved to Tripura and given the crucial and more important post of leading the party as president in 2016

Biplab Kumar has also served as assistant to BJP MP Ganesh Singh from Satna Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh

Biplab Kumar was trained in RSS under the guidance of Sunil Doedhar, who is BJP’s prabhari for Tripura and KN Govindacharya acted as his mentor

Biplab Kumar Deb is a father of two and his wife works as deputy manager with the Parliament House branch of the State Bank of India

Biplab Deb was born in Kakraban, Udaipur in the present-day Gomoti District of Tripura and completed his schooling from Tripura. He holds a Bachelors’ degree from Tripura University. Deb had later moved to Delhi for his higher studies.

During his stay in Delhi, Biplab Kumar Deb had also worked as a professional gym instructor.

banking his election campaign on the issue of youth employment opportunities, Biplab Kumar Deb had promised to improve employment opportunities if he is elected as chief minister of Tripura.

