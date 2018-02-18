Tripura Assembly election 2018: Moderate polling has been recorded in the state since it began at 7 AM in the morning in 59 of 60 constituencies. In the 2013 and 2018 assembly elections, the state had set a record by registering a voter turnout of 92% and 91% respectively. The result of the election will be declared on March 3.

Polling in 59 of the 60 constituencies in the Tripura Assembly election is being conducted on Sunday amid tight security arrangements. Voting will take place in Charilam constituency on March 12 as it was deferred due to the death of the CPI(M) candidate Ramendra Narayan Deb Barma, five days ago. According to officials in the election department, the snags in Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) attached with VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) in more than 150 polling stations resulted in the slow balloting.

As per the reports, voters have been turning out in moderate numbers since the polling began at 7 am in the morning, The state had set a record in the 2013 and 2018 assembly elections and had registered a voter turnout of 92% and 91% respectively. The officials have said that the polling has been peaceful so far. “Polling is going on smoothly. We hope the momentum carries on. There were a couple of issues in EVMs in the morning. Our team has resolved the issue. We will be able to complete polling before the stipulated time,” Chief Electoral Officer of Tripura Sriram Taranikanti has said.

Around 25 lakh voters will be deciding the fate of 292 candidates including 23 women and many independent candidates in today’s polls. An interesting fact is that out of 3, 174 polling stations, 47 stations are being managed by women personnel. The counting of the votes will take place on March 3, while the result of the Charilam constituency will be announced on March 12.

Meanwhile, Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar’s wife has expressed confidence that ruling CPI(M) will come back to power in the state once again. It will be sarkar’s record fifth term as CM if he wins this time around.