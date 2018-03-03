Following Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) landslide victory in Tripura and also a decent performance in Nagaland Assembly Elections, party's National General Secretary Ram Madhav on Saturday in a press conference termed it a revolutionary result. Ram Madhav said that all this is due to the blessings of Tripura Sundari Mata and people of the state and the hard work of PM Narendra Modi and party workers.

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance in the state of Tripura is all set for a landslide victory in the Assembly Election 2018, party’s National General Secretary Ram Madhav in a press conference on Saturday termed it a revolutionary result. Ram Madhav said that all this is due to the blessings of Tripura Sundari Mata and people of the state and the hard work of PM Narendra Modi and party workers. Speaking about the Meghalaya poll result, Ram Madhav said, “In Meghalaya, a divided result is a possibility, we will see that a non-Congress government is formed there. Himanta Biswa Sarma is leaving for Meghalaya shortly.”

Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitendra Singh while giving his reaction on BJP’s resounding victory in Tripura said, “Huge vindication for consistent development that has been seen in North East in last 4 years which did not happen in last 7 decades. People have reasons to believe that this is the dispensation that they can look forward to trust for future growth.” The BJP led alliance in Tripura is all set to form the government defeating over 2-decade rule led of CPI(M).

While it is highly expected that BJP will form the government in both Tripura and Nagaland, BJP’s Meghalaya in-charge Nalin Kohli said, “In Meghalaya, the vote is basically against the Congress if you see the performance of other parties. Leaders will discuss if there can be a possibility of a post-poll alliance.

Tripura Assembly elections 2018 were conducted on February 18 and a massive 89.9% voter turnout was registered on the day. Earlier, BJP spearhead Prime Minister Narendra Modi and its president Amit Shah left no stone unturned in their attempt to woo the voters of the 60-member Assembly. However, on the election day, voting for only 59 states was conducted due to the death of a CPI(M) candidate.

WATCH: BJP 's Ram Madhav addresses the media in Agartala #Tripuraelection2018 ≠ https://t.co/JplvFcHwvX — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2018

