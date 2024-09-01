Tripura Chief Minister’s Relief Fund: A Thank You To All Contributors

Responding to Chief Minister Manik Saha's call, individuals and civil societies of Tripura have stepped forward to provide humanitarian efforts and financial contributions to aid the flood-affected people in the state.

Support from Other States and Central Government

Moreover, Chief Ministers of several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Arunachal Pradesh, have extended their support to Tripura. The central government has also announced a financial package, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledging assistance for the flood victims, the statement added.

Recent Contributions to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund

In recent days, individuals from various professions have been making contributions to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, and this trend continued on Saturday as well. The CM took to social media X and posted, “We’re thankful for the generous contributions to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, supporting flood-affected people.”

List of Notable Contributions

Indian Medical Association (IMA): Rs 1,80,000

Rs 1,80,000 Kalika Jewellers, Agartala: Rs 2,00,000

Rs 2,00,000 All India Punjab National Bank Officers Association: Rs 2,00,000

Rs 2,00,000 Trek to Wild Organisation, Agartala: Rs 7,000

Rs 7,000 Swapan Chandra De (De Family): Rs 3,00,000

Additional Contributions

Infrastructure Developers of Tripura: Rs 14,00,000

Rs 14,00,000 Sunil Das, Gangail Road: Rs 15,000

Rs 15,000 Unnayan Sangha Club: Rs 20,001

Rs 20,001 Institute of Engineers, TSC: Rs 25,000

Rs 25,000 Rabindra Saha, Santipara: Rs 20,000

Rs 20,000 National Filter Industries: Rs 50,000

Rs 50,000 Duranta TV: Rs 5,000

Rs 5,000 Tripura Automobiles (Manipal Singh): Rs 1,51,000

Rs 1,51,000 Headlines Tripura (Pranab Sarkar): Rs 25,000

Rs 25,000 Nazrul Chhatrabhas: Rs 10,000

Rs 10,000 Yogasana Association of Tripura: Rs 10,000

Rs 10,000 Umapada Das, Ramnagar: Rs 10,001

Rs 10,001 Bidyut Debnath, Khayerpur: Rs 10,000

Rs 10,000 Shyamal Chowdhury: Rs 5,000

Rs 5,000 Ajanta Bardhan Roy: Rs 10,000

Rs 10,000 Chira Sathi Sangha: Rs 10,000

Rs 10,000 Government Pensioners Association, Tripura: Rs 30,000

Rs 30,000 Tripura Institute of Paramedical Sciences: Rs 1,51,000

Rs 1,51,000 Red Lotus Club, Palace Compound: Rs 30,000

Rs 30,000 Samagra Siksha Non-Teaching Association: Rs 45,001

Rs 45,001 Jagannath Industries: Rs 10,001

Rs 10,001 Swaraj Sarkar: Rs 10,000

Rs 10,000 Rashtriya Gokul Mission Staff: Rs 27,000

Rs 27,000 Dulal Paul: Rs 5,000

Rs 5,000 Fly Link Travels: Rs 10,001

Rs 10,001 Milanbala Smriti Trust: Rs 10,000

Rs 10,000 Shantiniketan Sanskritik Parishad: Rs 15,000

Rs 15,000 Hotel Sonargaon & Restaurant: Rs 10,000

Rs 10,000 Abhijit Roy, Dhaleshwar: Rs 10,000

Rs 10,000 Agiye Cholo Sangha, Agartala: Rs 60,000

Rs 60,000 Samay Policlinic, Bishalgarh: Rs 5,000

Rs 5,000 Tripura Vocational Teachers Forum: Rs 33,218

Rs 33,218 Ganesh Arts: Rs 10,000

Further Contributions

Acknowledgment and Appreciation

The Chief Minister of Tripura expressed deep gratitude for the ongoing support and contributions from various quarters, which are crucial in aiding the state’s recovery efforts.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

