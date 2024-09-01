Tripura Chief Minister’s Relief Fund: A Thank You To All Contributors

Responding to Chief Minister Manik Saha‘s call, individuals and civil societies of Tripura have stepped forward to provide humanitarian efforts and financial contributions to aid the flood-affected people in the state. Financial contributions for flood relief are being deposited daily into the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund from various sources, an official statement said on Saturday.
Support from Other States and Central Government
Moreover, Chief Ministers of several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Arunachal Pradesh, have extended their support to Tripura. The central government has also announced a financial package, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledging assistance for the flood victims, the statement added.
Recent Contributions to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund
In recent days, individuals from various professions have been making contributions to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, and this trend continued on Saturday as well. The CM took to social media X and posted, “We’re thankful for the generous contributions to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, supporting flood-affected people.”
MUST READ: Haryana Election Postponed To October 5; Vote Counting Scheduled For October 8
List of Notable Contributions
- Indian Medical Association (IMA): Rs 1,80,000
- Kalika Jewellers, Agartala: Rs 2,00,000
- All India Punjab National Bank Officers Association: Rs 2,00,000
- Trek to Wild Organisation, Agartala: Rs 7,000
- Swapan Chandra De (De Family): Rs 3,00,000
Additional Contributions
- Infrastructure Developers of Tripura: Rs 14,00,000
- Sunil Das, Gangail Road: Rs 15,000
- Unnayan Sangha Club: Rs 20,001
- Institute of Engineers, TSC: Rs 25,000
- Rabindra Saha, Santipara: Rs 20,000
- National Filter Industries: Rs 50,000
- Duranta TV: Rs 5,000
- Tripura Automobiles (Manipal Singh): Rs 1,51,000
- Headlines Tripura (Pranab Sarkar): Rs 25,000
- Nazrul Chhatrabhas: Rs 10,000
- Yogasana Association of Tripura: Rs 10,000
- Umapada Das, Ramnagar: Rs 10,001
- Bidyut Debnath, Khayerpur: Rs 10,000
- Shyamal Chowdhury: Rs 5,000
- Ajanta Bardhan Roy: Rs 10,000
- Chira Sathi Sangha: Rs 10,000
- Government Pensioners Association, Tripura: Rs 30,000
- Tripura Institute of Paramedical Sciences: Rs 1,51,000
- Red Lotus Club, Palace Compound: Rs 30,000
- Samagra Siksha Non-Teaching Association: Rs 45,001
- Jagannath Industries: Rs 10,001
- Swaraj Sarkar: Rs 10,000
- Rashtriya Gokul Mission Staff: Rs 27,000
- Dulal Paul: Rs 5,000
- Fly Link Travels: Rs 10,001
- Milanbala Smriti Trust: Rs 10,000
- Shantiniketan Sanskritik Parishad: Rs 15,000
- Hotel Sonargaon & Restaurant: Rs 10,000
- Abhijit Roy, Dhaleshwar: Rs 10,000
- Agiye Cholo Sangha, Agartala: Rs 60,000
- Samay Policlinic, Bishalgarh: Rs 5,000
- Tripura Vocational Teachers Forum: Rs 33,218
- Ganesh Arts: Rs 10,000
Further Contributions
- Indian Medical Association (IMA): Rs 1,80,000
- Kalika Jewellers, Agartala: Rs 2,00,000
- All India Punjab National Bank Officers Association: Rs 2,00,000
- Trek to Wild Organisation, Agartala: Rs 7,000
- Swapan Chandra De: Rs 3,00,000
- Tripura State BJP Law and Legal Affairs Department: Rs 2,00,000
- Miss Ayantika Das, Bishalgarh: Rs 8,820
- Arunachal University of Studies: Rs 5,00,000
- Employees Recreation Club, O/o the DM & Collector, South Tripura: Rs 1,00,000
- TRP & PTG Employees: Rs 75,000
Acknowledgment and Appreciation
The Chief Minister of Tripura expressed deep gratitude for the ongoing support and contributions from various quarters, which are crucial in aiding the state’s recovery efforts.
(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)
ALSO READ: Jitan Ram Manjhi Demands Mamata Banerjee Resign If Unable To Manage Law & Order