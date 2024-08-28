Tripura CM Announces Rs 4,000 Financial Aid For Flood-Affected Construction Workers

The Chief Minister highlighted the extensive suffering of construction workers, who have faced similar challenges as other residents of Tripura. (Read more below)

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has expressed solidarity with the construction workers who have been severely impacted by the recent floods. On Wednesday, he announced a one-time financial assistance of Rs 4,000 to help alleviate their suffering.

The announcement was made via social media, where Saha detailed that the state government would provide this support to mitigate the financial strain caused by the severe floods that have affected Tripura since August 19. The aid will be drawn from the cess fund of the Tripura Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.

“The construction workers of the state, like other people of Tripura, have also suffered greatly due to the severe floods caused by heavy rains across the state since August 18, 2024. Their livelihoods were halted for about eight consecutive days. To provide some relief from this distressing situation, the state government has decided to offer a one-time financial assistance of Rs 4,000 from the cess fund,” Saha stated in a post on X.

The Chief Minister highlighted the extensive suffering of construction workers, who have faced similar challenges as other residents of Tripura.

A total of Rs 17,19,24,000 has been allocated for this assistance, which will benefit 42,981 registered construction workers throughout the state. The distribution of funds will be as follows: West Tripura District (13,148 workers), Sepahijala District (5,899), Gomati District (5,698), South Tripura District (4,133), Khowai District (4,529), Dhalai District (3,592), Unakoti District (3,861), and North Tripura District (2,121).

This financial aid aims to provide crucial relief to the workers who have been affected by this natural calamity.

(With ANI Inputs)

Also Read: Violence Over Food Delay: Dhaba Owners Arrested For Alleged Murder In Delhi