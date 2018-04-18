If the Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb is to be believed then Mahabharata had all the modern tech and devices that we use today. From Internet to satellite communications, India had everything thousands of years ago, he claims. But this is not the first time such claims have been made.

We live in an age where daily life is heavily dependent on technology but it wasn’t like this before. Before the advent of emails, telephones and telegrams, long-distance communication was a daunting task which took time in days and weeks, sometimes months. But apparently Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has a fascinating story to tell and what’s more interesting is that he believes that story to the core. On Wednesday, the BJP leader claimed that Internet and satellite communication had existed in the days of the Mahabharata.

If Biplab’s claims are put into perspective then they radically change the narrative of one of the oldest and significant sagas ever told in human history. The weapons that Kauravas and Pandavas used, the concept of flying chariots, the quick dissemination of news to the warriors on Earth from gods in the skies, everything becomes clearer and simple. However, this is not the first time that such claims have been made by someone.

Vikram Viveki, a professor from Punjab University claimed that television was a device in widespread use during Mahabharata times. The Brahmastra theory that it was a nuclear missile made by the scientists thousands of years ago was given by him only. Belittling the knowledge that people have today in a condescending tone, Vikram had said, “If we don’t accept this, then the mantras in the Vedas will simply not make any sense.”

Another professor delivered a quirky theory on the famous Pushpak Viman. He believed the Viman was enabled with GPS technology and had voice activation system. Understanding that petrol and diesel were not discovered back then, the professor further claimed that the flying saucer ran on mercury and was password-protected. It better should be!

If we dig deeper, there is one bizarre story after another, not just told by politicians but the torch-bearers of science and history as well. The repeated attempts by nationalists to picture India at the top-most podium of the world go waste as they invite nothing but widespread criticism. They end up making themselves and the country a laughing stock.

