Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 3, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Tripura Hosts RSS Sanchalan For Strengthening Community Bonds

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Tripura Pradesh, organized a ceremonial march, or Sanchalan, on Wednesday.

Tripura Hosts RSS Sanchalan For Strengthening Community Bonds

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Tripura Pradesh, organized a ceremonial march, or Sanchalan, on Wednesday. The organizers stated that the Sanchalan aims to unite Hindus across various sections of society. Thousands of karyakartas (volunteers) and sanghakaris (participants) gathered to promote Hindu unity and consciousness during the event.

Ranadhir Chakraborty, Paschim Zilla Karyavah of RSS Tripura Pradesh, emphasized the importance of this annual event. He explained that the Sanchalan is held at the end of Pitripaksha and the beginning of Matri Paksha to inspire Hindu consciousness among the people. The march started from the Amtali HS School grounds, passed through the town area, and concluded at the same venue, promoting a message of unity.

MUST READ: 500 kg Cocaine Valued At ₹ 2,000 Crore Seized In Delhi

“Every year, at the end of Pitripaksha and the beginning of Matri Paksha, the RSS organizes the Sanchalan. It is meant to ignite the hidden consciousness of Hinduism among people. India needs Hindus to be conscious now, which is why the Sanchalan is significant”.

He stressed that awareness of Hindu identity is more crucial than ever in today’s times. He urged the youth, intellectuals, and seniors to join the RSS. The event also featured Tripura Pradesh Prant Sangha Chalak, Bimal Kanti Ray, who highlighted the annual nature of the Sanchalan and its importance in instilling patriotism among Hindus.

He explained that the RSS conducts this event to bring Hindus together, irrespective of caste, community, or profession. “We aim to spread the message that Hindus should remain united, and this Sanchalan is our way of achieving that,” he added.

The march served as a call for Hindus across the nation to unite, with a strong emphasis on patriotism and solidarity, which the RSS believes are essential in today’s times, said the organization.

ALSO READ: MEA Reacts To Iran-Israel Conflict, Says ‘Deeply concerned’

Filed under

Hindu unity Patriotism in Tripura RSS community initiative RSS Tripura Sanchalan event

Also Read

San Diego Doctor Pleads Guilty in Drug Overdose Death of ‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry

San Diego Doctor Pleads Guilty in Drug Overdose Death of ‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry

5 Former University of Michigan Students Charged in Federal Case Over Suspicious Activity Near Military Site

5 Former University of Michigan Students Charged in Federal Case Over Suspicious Activity Near Military...

Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav Joins BJP Membership Drive In Bhubaneswar

Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav Joins BJP Membership Drive In Bhubaneswar

Michael Schumacher Makes First Public Appearance in 11 Years for a Special Occasion

Michael Schumacher Makes First Public Appearance in 11 Years for a Special Occasion

Navratri 2024: Prime Minister Modi Extends Warm Wishes as Shardiya Navratri Begins

Navratri 2024: Prime Minister Modi Extends Warm Wishes as Shardiya Navratri Begins

Entertainment

Inside Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi’s Dreamy Italian Wedding

Inside Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi’s Dreamy Italian Wedding

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

What Made Daniel Day-Lewis Come Out Of Retirement After Seven Years?

What Made Daniel Day-Lewis Come Out Of Retirement After Seven Years?

New Accusations Reveal Diddy Sexually Assaulted A Nine-Year-Old, Drugged Victims With Horse Tranquilizer

New Accusations Reveal Diddy Sexually Assaulted A Nine-Year-Old, Drugged Victims With Horse Tranquilizer

Coldplay Concert Ticket Scam: Were Bots Used To Manipulate Online Prices? | Everything Decoded | NewsX Exclusive

Coldplay Concert Ticket Scam: Were Bots Used To Manipulate Online Prices? | Everything Decoded |

Lifestyle

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox