Tripura Lok Sabha Election results 2019 Complete list of winners, Vote Count, Vote Share, Winners Name updating live: Pratima Bhaumik Rebati Tripura BJP Pragya Deb Burman Subal Bhowmick INC Jitendra Chaudhury Sankar Prasad Datta CPM. The 17th Lok Sabha Elections in Tripura were held in two phases on April 11 and 18, 2019, for its two parliamentary seats: Tripura West and Tripura East. Tripura West went to polls in the first phase on April 11, while Tripura East voted on April 18.

Tripura Lok Sabha election results 2019: The 17th Lok Sabha Elections in Tripura were held in two phases on April 11 and 18, 2019, for its two parliamentary seats: Tripura West and Tripura East. Tripura East is reserved for Scheduled Tribes. Tripura West went to polls in the first phase on April 11, while Tripura East voted on April 18. Tripura also sends one member to the Rajya Sabha.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI (M), has renominated its sitting parliamentarians from the two Lok Sabha seats in Tripura. CPI (M) has fielded Sankar Prasad Datta from Tripura West and Jitendra Choudhury from Tripura East. BJP has fielded Ms Pratima Bhaumik from Tripura West and Rebati from Tripura East. The Indian National Congress (INC) has fielded Subal Bhowmick from Tripura West and Pragya Deb Burman from Tripura East. As per the exit poll results for the two Lok Sabha constituencies in Tripura, BJP would win both the seats.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPI (M) had won both the parliamentary seats of Tripura West and Tripura East. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had stormed into power in the 2018 assembly elections after defeating the ruling CPI (M) in a decisive mandate. This was the first time the saffron party has formed a government in Tripura. The Manik Sarkar-led CPI (M) government had ruled the state since 1996. Currently, Biplab Deb is the chief minister of the BJP-led government in Tripura. Over the last few years, BJP has made huge inroads in Tripura and other northeastern states.

According to the latest electoral roll, Tripura has a total of 26,07,208 registered voters, of which 13,25,947 are male, 12,81,248 female and 13 are from the third gender. The Election Commission had announced a seven-phase Lok Sabha election for the 542-member Lower House of parliament in March. The first phase was held on April 11 and the last phase on May 19. The election results for the Lok Sabha seats in Tripura will be declared on May 23, 2019.

For all the latest National News News, download NewsX App