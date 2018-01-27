Congress' election committee met on January 23 to finalise the list of candidates. The 60-member Assemblies in Meghalaya and Tripura are set to expire on March 6 and 14 respectively. Party president Rahul Gandhi will on January 30 launch his party's election campaign for the February 27 Meghalaya Assembly elections. His visit is significant for the Congress that has witnessed the exit of seven legislators.

Congress on Saturday announced the first list of candidates for the Assembly elections in Tripura and Meghalaya. The party is fielding 56 candidates in Tripura and 57 in Meghalaya. The two states are going to polls on February 18 and 27 and counting of votes will be held on March 3. The party’s election committee met on January 23 to finalise the list of candidates. The 60-member Assemblies in Meghalaya and Tripura are set to expire on March 6 and 14 respectively. The Election Commission (EC) said VVPATs along with EVMs (electronic voting machines) shall be used in all the polling stations of all the three states to enhance transparency and credibility of the election. The Congress government, led by chief minister Mukul Sangama, will attempt to win a re-election for the third time in a row in Meghalaya.

Congress announces list of 56 candidates as Candidates for elections to the Legislative Assembly of Tripura, 57 candidates selected for elections to the Legislative Assembly of Meghalaya. — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2018

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will on January 30 launch his party’s election campaign for the February 27 Meghalaya Assembly elections, a party official said. His visit is significant for the Congress that has witnessed the exit of seven legislators while three other senior legislators, including four-time Chief Minister DD Lapang, have declared themselves “retired” from electoral politics. Gandhi will address a rally at Tpep Pale playground in Jowai, the district headquarters of West Jaintia Hills to drum up support for his party candidates in the seven assembly constituencies.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying hard to make inroads in the North-East after forming the government in Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December kicked off the campaign for the BJP here and attacked the Congress-led Meghalaya United Alliance government, saying it had created scam after scam while BJP was only for development. Seeking the electorate’s vote in favour of BJP, Modi said: “The BJP’s agenda is development, speedy development, and all-around development.

Here is Congress’s candidate list for the elections in Tripura:

Here is Congress’s candidate list for the elections in Meghalaya:

