The left ministers have asked the BJP to charge Monoj with sexual harassment and sack him from the party. The rally also had Chief Minister Biplab Deb's presence. Although the veracity of the video is yet to be ascertained.

BJP minister Manoj Kanti Deb from Tripura seen touching female colleague Santana Chakma inappropriately in a video has been criticised by the opposition. The Minister was part of a rally which was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb. The rally took place on Saturday. Demanding Manoj’s resignation the left parties have criticised BJP for not taking immediate action against the minister. Rubbishing opposition claims, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said the opposition is trying to tarnish its image. Although the veracity of the video is yet to be ascertained

The left ministers have asked the BJP to charge Manoj with sexual harassment and sack him from the party. The rally also saw Chief Minister Biplab Deb’s presence. Although the veracity of the video is yet to be ascertained. Amid raging demands for Manoj’s resignation, the BJP has dismissed harassment charges against Manoj and lashed out at the Left Front for character assassination. While Kant, on the other hand, has declined to comment on the incident.

Bijan Dhar, Left Minister asked for Deb’s resignation for touching the woman in an indecent manner. He added that the veracity is evident from the video itself as Deb could be seen putting his hand Chakma’s waist. Further, Dhar pointed out that incidents of molestation, sexual harassment have been on surge ever since BJP took office in Tripura. Chakma, who represents a tribal party has received massive support as her party plans to organise agitations and have demanded the arrest of the BJP minister.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More