The senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Shahnawaz Hussain stirred a controversy on Sunday when he said that Muslims belonging to Tripura are a patriotic lot who did not migrate to Pakistan after the partition despite the fact that the state shares a border with Bangladesh. Mr Hussain added that India is a much safer country for Muslims than Pakistan as in the neighbouring country many incidents of violence have occurred during Namaaz meetings, which is not the case with India as no such unfortunate incident has taken place here.

Mr Hussain added that BJP is a secular party and not a communal one as it is often termed by the people. “BJP is not a party of only Narendra Modi, but also a party of Shahnawaz Hussain. It is a party of the common people and it is a secular party, not communal party,” he said while addressing a meeting conducted in support of party candidate in Muslim dominated Boxnagar constituency.

Hitting out at ruling CPI(M) led Left Front, the BJP spokesperson said that communists were communal. “Before the crumbling of USSR, many provinces of the country were Muslim majority such as Kazakstan and Uzbekistan.The communist rulers there had demolished mosques,” he added.

The state is set to go to polls on February 18 in a single phase. The results will be announced on March 3, 2018. Apart from Tripura, two other north-eastern states Meghalaya and Nagaland will also be going to polls in February and party is leaving no stones unturned to woo the voters. BJP is currently riding high on victories in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh and is looking to expand its horizon in the rest of the country as well.