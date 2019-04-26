Tripura Police registers FIR against Facebook user for spreading divorce rumours of Tripura CM Biplab Deb, wife calls it cheap publicity: Tripura Police on Friday registered a case against a Facebook user after he shared a document, allegedly a divorce suit filed against Chief Minister Biplab Deb by his wife Niti Deb, on social media. He was booked by the police apparently for spreading rumours of divorce suit filed against Tripura chief minister.

Tripura Police registers FIR against Facebook user for spreading divorce rumours of Tripura CM Biplab Deb, wife calls it cheap publicity: Tripura Police on Friday registered a case against a Facebook user after he shared a document, allegedly a divorce suit filed against Chief Minister Biplab Deb by his wife Niti Deb, on social media. He was booked by the police apparently for spreading rumours of divorce suit filed against Tripura chief minister. Anupam Paul, the Facebook user, has not been arrested yet as he was reportedly not present at his home when the police searched for him there.

It did not take too long for the Facebook post to grab headlines. In the post, Deb was accused of domestic violence and harassment by his wife. However, the allegations were soon denied by Deb’s wife, Niti Deb. In a long post on her official Facebook page, Niti dismissed the allegations as rumours that have no mouth.

She said that the rumours were spread to “generate cheap publicity and mileage” by some “dirty, filthy and sick minds”. She said that the rumours did not only tarnish her image but also disrespected the love, affection and respect that has been given to her by people of the state. She further requested people not to provoke nor react to such cheap rumours.

Biplab Deb was sworn as Tripura’s chief minister in 2018. The chief minister is known for her bizarre statements. In the past, he made headlines after he claimed that the Internet and satellites are not something new for India as it existed even during the times of Mahabharata.

He once advised the youngsters to not to run after government jobs but set up a paan shop. “Why run after netas for government jobs? Graduates should get cows and milk it to earn Rs 10 lakh in 10 years. Instead of running after political parties, had the same youth set up a paan shop, he would have had a bank balance of Rs 5 lakh by now,” Deb said during an event.

