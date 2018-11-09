The Vishwa Hindu Parishad south Tripura district president Biplab Sen on Friday met sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Biplab Das over alleged increasing number of love jihad and cow slaughter cases committed by migrant workers from Assam and Bangladesh. Sen submitted a memorandum to the district authorities to take stock of the situation and publish a list of photo identity cards for all workers who are engaged on contractual basis at these brick kilns.

VHP along with other saffron clad outfits took out a rally to press forward for issuing identity cards to migrant workers from Assam and Bangladesh

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Friday again raked up their pet issue of love jihad and cow slaughter in the eastern state of Tripura, which the saffron party wrested from the CPM earlier this year. VHP’s south Tripura district president Biplab Sen met sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Biplab Das over the alleged increasing number of love jihad and cow slaughter cases committed by migrant workers from Assam and Bangladesh.

Sen claimed that the migrant workers from the adjoining state of Assam and from neighbouring country Bangladesh, who eke out their living working in brick kilns, are engaged in love jihad, cow slaughter and other anti-social elements in the southern districts of the state.

Regarding the issue, Sen also submitted a memorandum to the district authorities to take stock of the situation and publish a list of photo identity cards for all workers who are engaged on contractual basis at these brick kilns.

Earlier in the day, VHP along with other saffron clad outfits took out a rally to press forward their demands. As per the reports, after the rally the SDM issued a letter to the labour inspector at Sabroom, asking the officer to issue identity cards to the labourers engaged in railways and brick kilns.

Worth mentioning is that, just 2 days before, the VHP and Bajrang Dal supporters got hold of 5 brick kiln workers allegedly slaughtering a cow. The 5 people caught were then beaten black and blue before being rescued by the police. They were later released on bail by a district court.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More