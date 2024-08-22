Tripura’s Belonia Hit Hard By Flooding: Relief Efforts Begin

The Belonia region in South Tripura district experienced severe devastation on Wednesday, displacing hundreds and causing widespread distress among residents due to unprecedented rainfall in Tripura.

A team led by CPIM Belonia Divisional Secretary Comrade Tapas Dutta, MLA Ashok Mitra, CPIM District Committee Member Babul Debnath, and labor leader Jaydev Bhowmik visited the flood-hit areas to assess the situation and meet the affected communities on Wednesday.

Vishnu Muhuri, a resident among those affected, expressed the gravity of the situation, stating that he hadn’t seen such catastrophic conditions in over 40 years.

According to district authorities, at least 13 relief camps have been set up in response to the flood situation. Areas such as Meghar Ambari and Ram Kishorepur are particularly hard-hit. Two deaths have been reported in these areas following the floods.

In Amjad City alone, 300 families have been displaced, with several being relocated to the relief camps. Efforts are underway to ensure that those affected receive the necessary support, with relief operations continuing.

Earlier, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha visited and inspected various flood-affected areas and relief camps in Agartala to ensure that flood victims receive all necessary assistance. During his visit to the relief camps, CM Saha interacted with the victims and assured them of all support from the government. He also assessed the flood situation in Agartala through the Integrated Command & Control Centre at IT Bhavan, Agartala.

“Relief measures are being prioritized by the administration. Let us come together to tackle this natural calamity with collective efforts and support for those affected,” the Chief Minister said.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

