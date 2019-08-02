The Central has moved additional 25,000 security personnel to Jammu and Kashmir. The move comes just within a week after Centre rushed 10,000 troops to Kashmir. Speculations are going rounds that Centre may abrogate article 35A.

The Central government has given nod to move additional 25,000 security personnel to Jammu and Kashmir. The move comes just within a week when the Centre moved 10,000 troops of paramilitary forces to Kashmir. The fresh move has created a sense of fear in Kashmir. The Centre government had said 100 companies were brought to Kashmir to strengthen the security grid in the Kashmir. Reports said the additional 25,000 troops have arrived in Kashmir and were being inducted in different parts of the state.

The decision to increase the security in Kashmir came after National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited the Kashmir last week, wherein he reviewed the law and order situation in the state.

If sources are to be believed, the fresh move to sent additional troops to Kashmir is just to maintain the law and order in the state.

Earlier, the political parties-NC and PDP had criticised the Centre government’s move to deploy more troops in Kashmir. Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti had said the Centre’s decision has created a fear psychosis in people. She had said there was no dearth of security forces in Kashmir as J&K is a political problem which won’t be solved by military means.

Following the development, residents have started a panic. Speculations were doing rounds that Centre might abrogate article 35A which gives special privileges to J&K.

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah has said he has received a number of requests, especially from Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti for a meeting. Omar tweeted: They are for a follow-up to today’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. NC president Dr. Farooq Abdullah Sb will be reaching out to political leaders of the State to meet on Sunday to discuss the prevailing situation.

