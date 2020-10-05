CBI began raids on Sunday morning in an alleged corruption case against D. K. Shivakumar, the President of Karnataka Congress, in 15 places in Karnataka, Mumbai and Delhi. Somewhere near ₹50 lakh have been, by now, confiscated from all the 14 locations.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday held raids at properties that are linked to Congress leader DK Shivkumar in an alleged corruption case. His properties in Karnataka, Mumbai and Delhi and his brother, DK Suresh’s houses in Karnataka have also been raided by the investigating agency.

CBI held these raids in an alleged corruption case against D. K. Shivakumar, the President of Karnataka Congress, in 15 places in Karnataka, Mumbai and Delhi. The Congress said that these raids are merely an attempt to derail their preparation for by-polls in Karnataka.

The corruption case was filed by the CBI based on the information received by them from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering probe. It was reported that CBI registered a case against the then Minister of Karnataka Government among others based on the allegations of acquiring disproportionate assets. Raids are being taken out at 14 locations: 9 in Karnataka, 4 in Delhi, and 1 in Mumbai.

Also read: Bihar polls: BJP holds CEC to finalise candidates, LJP walks out of NDA and Cong to hold CEC today

Also read: Hathras politics: Congress, DMK to hold protests across country, Yogi Adityanath writes to centre recommending CBI probe

Teams from Maharashtra and Delhi launched the raids at approximately 6:30 a.m. today. Along with the personal quarters and other rooms of D. K. Shivakumar, those of his family members, employees and associates are also being searched. Somewhere near ₹50 lakh have been, by now, confiscated from all the 14 locations.

D. K. Shivakumar had been arrested before the previous year by the Enforcement Directorate. He had been interrogated for 4 days about money-laundering before being arrested in September 2019.

The 2019 arrest was related to the tax raids conducted on D. K. Shivakumar in 2017 when ₹8.6 crores under undeclared income had been seized. The amount had later been increased to ₹11 crores later. The Enforcement Directorate registered the money laundering case against him in 2018 as per a charge sheet filed by the Income Tax Department.

While investigating for money laundering, the Enforcement Directorate sent some of the information they had found to the CBI in 2019. This is the first instance of CBI registering a case against the Congress Leader.

Also read: Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee extends ‘rail roko’ agitation in Punjab till Oct 8