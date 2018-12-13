K Chandrasekhar Rao takes oath as Telangana Chief Minister: Telangana Rashtra Samithi boss took oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana on Thursday afternoon, December 13 for a second consecutive term after the party garnered 87 seats in 119-seat assembly in the recently concluded polls.

Hyderabad: Visuals from Raj Bhavan of the oath ceremony of K Chandrasekhar Rao as the Chief Minister of Telangana. (Photo: ANI)

K Chandrasekhar Rao takes oath as Telangana Chief Minister: After giving a smashing defeat to the newly formed alliance between Congress and Telugu Desam Party by making electoral gains in as many as 88 seats in Telangana assembly p[oll 2018, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi president K Chandrasekhar Rao sworn in as the Telangana chief minister on Thursday, December 13, for the second time.

Earlier in the day, the TRS chief sent his resignation to the governor to facilitate the formation of the new government and his swearing-in, reports said. Telangana can have a maximum of 18 members in the cabinet. Contrary to the former predictions that there would be a close fight between the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and TRS in some of the constituencies, the latter won by huge margins in many seats.

Hyderabad: #Visuals from Raj Bhavan of the oath ceremony of K Chandrasekhar Rao as the Chief Minister of Telangana pic.twitter.com/P1LHu3jCAd — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2018

A report by The Indian Express said that KCR’s TRS made the victory even in TDP strongholds in the state assembly polls 2018. While the Congress made huge victories in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and won by a thin margin in Madhya Pradesh, it failed to garner support in Telangana, where it formed an alliance (Prajakutami) with the Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP and Communist Party of India (CPI).

The focus now shifts on TRS to adhere to its promise of welfare schemes in the state which helped it in the recent assembly elections-a spate of populist schemes such as Raithu Bandhu investment support for farmers and social security pensions helped TRS supremo in delivering victory.

