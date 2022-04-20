The accused, Shaik Ghouse, is a TRS councillor's son. Another accused in the case is Sai Ram. The duo have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Police in Telangana on Tuesday arrested the son of a Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader for his alleged involvement in a gang rape case in the Suryapet district of the state. The accused, Shaik Ghouse, is a TRS councillor’s son. Another accused in the case is Sai Ram. The duo have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sent to judicial custody, informed a police official cited by ANI.

The police official stated, “A 20-year-old victim woman along with her mother approached Kodad police station and lodged a complaint stating that she was raped on April 17 by two people. The accused have been identified as Shaik Ghouse, son of TRS Councillor and Sai Ram.”

“The victim said that both the accused raped the 20-year-old on April 17. The Police have taken both the accused into custody, a case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC and being sent to judicial remand,” said the police. Further probe is underway in the case.