TRS mega rally LIVE updates: Telangana ruling party Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is all set to commemorate the fourth anniversary of Telangana's formation with a humongous party meeting at around 1 pm today. Telangana Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao, popularly known as KCR is expected to announce the dissolution of Telangana assembly in today's cabinet meet.

Eyeing on early polls in the state, Telangana Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao, popularly known as KCR, is expected to announce the dissolution of Telangana assembly in today’s cabinet meet. The venue has already been decided for what Telangana’s ruling party Telangana Rashtra Samithi(TRS) calls its one-of-its-kind “mother of all meetings.” Several leaders from TRS are about to join the venue, which is around 25 km away from the capital city of Hyderabad in Ranga Reddy district. The day also marks the fourth-anniversary of Telangana’s formation and it could an ideal platform for the Telangana CM to highlight the achievements of his government in the last four years.

Notably, the elections in the state are scheduled to take place in 2019 along with the Lok Sabha elections. However, if the chief minister announces the dissolution of state assembly today, then the elections will be held in the state in December 2018 along with other states including Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, Mizoram and Madhya Pradesh. Dubbed as Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha, the cabinet meeting will start at 1 pm today.

Here are the LIVE updates of TRS’ meeting:

