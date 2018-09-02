Eyeing on early polls in the state, Telangana Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao, popularly known as KCR, is expected to announce the dissolution of Telangana assembly in today’s cabinet meet. The venue has already been decided for what Telangana’s ruling party Telangana Rashtra Samithi(TRS) calls its one-of-its-kind “mother of all meetings.” Several leaders from TRS are about to join the venue, which is around 25 km away from the capital city of Hyderabad in Ranga Reddy district. The day also marks the fourth-anniversary of Telangana’s formation and it could an ideal platform for the Telangana CM to highlight the achievements of his government in the last four years.
Notably, the elections in the state are scheduled to take place in 2019 along with the Lok Sabha elections. However, if the chief minister announces the dissolution of state assembly today, then the elections will be held in the state in December 2018 along with other states including Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, Mizoram and Madhya Pradesh. Dubbed as Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha, the cabinet meeting will start at 1 pm today.
Here are the LIVE updates of TRS’ meeting:
Live Blog
A Facebook post by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha.
రాష్ట్రం నలువైపుల నుండి ప్రగతి నివేదన సభకు విచ్చేస్తున్న అశేష ప్రజానీకానికి స్వాగతం-సుస్వాగతం.#PragathiNivedanaSabha pic.twitter.com/domK54jrN2— TRS Party (@trspartyonline) September 2, 2018
September 2 is the fourth-anniversary of Telangana's formation. Reports say that K Chandrasekhar Rao wants to utilise this occasion to showcase TRS government's achievements in the last 4 years.
Meanwhile, various media reports have claimed that BJP president Amit Shah has conveyed to the state leaders to be prepared for early polls in Telangana.
Thousands of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) supporters are expected to arrive at Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha in Ranga Reddy district (90 km from Hyderabad) today.
Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is likely to take some "key decisions" at the cabinet meeting and announce them at the public meeting. The meeting (Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha) will be preceded by a meeting of the Telangana cabinet. The cabinet will meet at 1:00 pm today.