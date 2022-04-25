TRS in Action President KTR stated that the party is working with I-PAC, but that Kishor has disassociated himself from it, and that if Kishor joined Congress, there would be a conflict of interest.

Prashant Kishor met with the ruling TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Hyderabad over two days amid rumours that he may assist the Congress in the 2024 general elections. Meanwhile, the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) declared on Sunday that it had reached an agreement with Kishor’s Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC).

TRS Cooperating President KT Rama Rao admitted that the TRS is working with I-PAC during a press conference on Sunday, but claimed that this had nothing to do with Kishor. “PK (as Kishor is popularly known) is the founder but I don’t know who is running it. PK introduced us to I-PAC and it is working with us,” he quoted.

Kishor has disassociated himself from I-PAC, which works with a variety of political parties around the country, according to him. “It wasn’t just PK with whom we interacted. We conducted several iterations of discussions with a number of additional people. Sunil and others were interviewed. “We limited it down to I-PAC,” he stated.

The TRS leader, on the other hand, remained tight-lipped on whether the agreement is merely for the 2023 Assembly elections or the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, as well as the nature of the talks with Kishor.

“If a gentleman who is into politics, who is into advisory or helpful roles in other places, offers you some inputs, would you not take them?” he claimed.

Because Kishor plans to enter the Congress, KTR does not believe there will be a conflict of interest.

He explained that I-PAC will assist the party in reaching out to people between the ages of 18 and 30, since the party requires many mediums and ways of communication. He noted that digital media has grown in importance, and the TRS does not want to be left behind. When asked if TRS could collaborate with Congress to develop a national alternative, KTR was evasive.