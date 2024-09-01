Sunday, September 1, 2024

Truck Carrying 1600 iPhones Robbed In Madhya Pradesh

Around 1600 iPhones worth Rs 12 crore were stolen from a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, police said on Sunday. (Read more below)

Around 1600 iPhones worth Rs 12 crore were stolen from a truck in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district, police said on Sunday.

The initial probe suggests the involvement of the security guard who was accompanying the truck, said police.

The truck was on its way to Chennai from Haryana, when the incident occured.

Pramod Verma, Inspector-General of Police of Sagar Zone, told ANI, “We received information that 1,600 iPhones worth Rs 12 crore have been looted…The security guard is said to be the accused…Teams have been formed and we are investigating the matter…”

“The container was on its way from Gurugram in Haryana to Chennai. The guard called some of his associates and overpowered the driver,” he added.
Investigation into the matter is underway and more details are awaited.

(With ANI Inputs)

