Truck hits Samajwadi Party leader’s car, drags it for 500 m in UP’s Mainpuri

On Sunday, a truck hit and pulled a Samajwadi Party (SP) leader’s automobile for around 500 metres in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri.

On Sunday night, SP district president Devendra Singh Yadav was on his way to his house through Karhal Road when the incident occurred outside Bhadawar House in Mainpuri Sadar Kotwali. During the event, he was driving alone. Yadav filed a complaint at the Mainpuri Sadar Kotwali police station after the incident.

The truck driver was detained after police opened an investigation.

“The automobile of the Samajwadi Party leader was struck by a lorry and dragged for more than 500 metres. The Itawa truck driver has been apprehended. The probe is now underway “Mainpuri Superintendent of Police Kamlesh Dikshit stated.

Mainpuri is considered a Samajwadi Party stronghold. SP head Akhilesh Yadav is the current MLA from Mainpuri’s Karhal seat.