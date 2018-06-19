Around 50 lakh truck drivers have gone on a strike after the government failed to control the rising prices of the fuel. Reportedly, the strike has been called by All India Confederation of Goods Vehicle Owners Association. The majority of the drivers said that they are struggling meet ends not only because of the rising fuel prices but also because of skyrocketing interest on vehicle loans, road tax etc. The organisation had earlier approached the Centre to resolve the issue but failed to get any positive response.

Protesting against the skyrocketing fuel prices and increment in the 100% increase in the third party insurance premium each year, truck operators across India launched a nationwide strike on late Monday night. According to a report, the strike has been called by the All India Confederation of Goods Vehicle Owners Association( ACOGOA). Notably, transportation of essential commodities such s milk, medicines, vegetables, however, will not be disrupted. The organisation said that as many as 50 lakh trucks will be off the road for a couple of days.

On a closer look, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India has revised the third party liability insurance to 30% for the year 2018-2019. This amendment has upset the lorry drivers who claim that they are already burdened with heavy prices of the diesel, vehicle maintenance, interest on vehicle loans, road tax etc. The AICGVO circulated a notice on April 23, 2018, urging the Centre to make efforts in order to reduce the fuel prices at the earliest. Speaking to media, President of Tamil Nadu Lorry Owners’Federation R Sugumar said that though the government called them for peace talks, they demanded to form a committee with representatives from oil companies, NHAI, transport ministry and associations.

Earlier, the Centre said that increased fuel prices are due to the international rate of crude oil. Outraged by this move, President of ACOGOA, B Channa Reddy rubbishes the government’s contention and claimed that in the past when crude oil prices were as much as $105 per barrel, they were paying only Rs 52 per litre of diesel. And when it touched $64 per barrel, we were paying around ₹68 per litre for diesel, added Reddy who resides in Bangaluru.

A couple of people associated with the transportation also said that they are unable to fix the vehicle rent as the prices of the fuel are changing every day. They also said that sometimes these poor truck drivers have to bear the additional burden. Also, they do not get the compensation from the clients.

