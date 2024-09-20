Trump Blames Jewish Voters for Potential Defeat, Warns of Dire Consequences for Israel if Harris Wins

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump made controversial remarks on Thursday, stating that Jewish-American voters would be partly responsible if he were to lose the upcoming election to Democratic candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris. Speaking at the Israeli-American Council National Summit in Washington, the former president expressed his concern over trailing Harris in support from American Jews and suggested that their voting patterns could have dire consequences for Israel.

Trump’s comments emphasized that the Jewish community’s tendency to vote for Democrats could contribute to his potential defeat, a scenario he warned would have significant ramifications. “If I don’t win this election – and the Jewish people would really have a lot to do with that if that happens because if 40%, I mean, 60% of the people are voting for the enemy – Israel, in my opinion, will cease to exist within two years,” Trump declared to the audience.

Concerns Over Israel’s Future if Harris Wins

The former president’s remarks focused heavily on the fate of Israel, painting a grim picture of its future should Harris emerge victorious in the November 5 election. Trump argued that Jewish voters’ support for the Democratic Party could lead to consequences for the Jewish state. “Israel would likely cease to exist within two years should Harris win the election, and Jews would be partly to blame for that outcome because they tend to vote for Democrats,” he claimed.

Trump’s comments were fueled by his frustration with poll numbers showing Harris leading among American Jewish voters. Although the specific poll he referenced was not identified, a recent Pew Research Survey indicated that Harris holds a significant lead over Trump among American Jews, with 65% favoring the Democratic candidate and 34% supporting Trump.

Trump Reflects on Past Election Results Among Jewish Voters

Trump also reflected on his performance among Jewish voters in previous elections, expressing disappointment over receiving less than 30% of the Jewish vote in both the 2016 and 2020 elections. Despite winning the presidency in 2016, Trump lost to Democratic President Joe Biden in 2020. “I won in 2016, but in 2020, I lost, and a big part of that was not having enough support from the Jewish community,” Trump said during his speech.

While he did not cite specific figures, Trump repeatedly referenced the polling data to illustrate the challenge he faces in gaining support from Jewish-American voters in this election cycle. His campaign has prioritized outreach to Jewish voters, particularly in key battleground states.

Focus on Jewish Voters in Battleground States

Trump’s campaign has placed significant emphasis on winning over Jewish voters in pivotal states, acknowledging that even a slight shift in their voting patterns could impact the election outcome. Pennsylvania, for example, is home to over 400,000 Jewish residents, a state that Biden won by a narrow margin of 81,000 votes in the 2020 election.

In battleground states like Pennsylvania, where Jewish voters could play a crucial role in determining the winner, Trump’s campaign has focused on reversing long-standing voting trends. Historically, Jewish-Americans have leaned heavily toward Democratic candidates in federal elections. However, Trump’s team believes that securing a greater share of the Jewish vote in these critical states could tip the balance in his favor.

Trump’s Comments on Antisemitism and His Relationship with Jewish Americans

In response to criticism from the Harris campaign, Trump defended himself against accusations of antisemitism. Before his speech, Harris spokesperson Morgan Finkelstein criticized Trump for occasionally associating with individuals known for antisemitic views. Finkelstein remarked that Trump’s rhetoric and alliances had drawn concern from the Jewish community.

Trump dismissed these claims during his remarks, pointing to his Jewish son-in-law as evidence of his close connection to the Jewish community. “I have a Jewish son-in-law, so the idea that I’m antisemitic is just ridiculous,” Trump told the crowd. He further highlighted his administration’s actions in support of Israel, including moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem and recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, as proof of his commitment to the Jewish state.

Mark Robinson Controversy Remains Unaddressed

Notably, Trump did not comment on a CNN report published earlier in the day that implicated North Carolina’s Republican gubernatorial candidate, Mark Robinson, in making inflammatory remarks. According to the report, Robinson allegedly referred to himself as a “black NAZI!” in a comment on a pornography website and had previously advocated for the return of slavery.

Despite the growing controversy surrounding Robinson’s statements, Trump chose not to address the matter during his speech at the summit, instead focusing his remarks on the importance of securing Jewish-American votes in the upcoming election.

