Traffic rules are meant to be followed by one and all as the rules are made to safeguard the people. However, in a tragic incident being reported from Tamil Nadu a pregnant woman pillion rider lost her life after she fell off the scooter. The incident took place while she along with her husband was being chased by a traffic cop on another motorcycle for not wearing the helmet and violating the traffic laws. The incident took place on Wednesday when the couple crossed a police post without wearing helmets.

After the incident was reported, an investigation team was pressed into action following the traffic policeman was arrested. As per reports, the rider, identified as Raja, was on his two-wheeler without a helmet and did not stop at a checkpoint near Thiruverumbur. Following the traffic rule violation, the traffic policeman, Kamraj, chased the couple. After a few minutes of bike chase, Rajas lost balance and the couple fell down. As per some locals present at accident spot, the people alleged that the traffic policeman kicked the girl after which she died. Some alleged that the cop was drunk and the lady was run over by another vehicle while she was lying on the road. Meanwhile, some reports suggested that the traffic cop allegedly kicked the bike after which the couple fell on the road.

Soon after the incident took place the locals took to the street and blocked the roads for hours. While protesting against the tragic death, the locals demanded strict action against the responsible traffic policeman. Talking to NDTV, a senior offer said that the lady died because of the fall. The officer further told NDTV that the case is being investigated and the police shouldn’t have chased the couple in this manner. Meanwhile, several reports suggested that this is not the first incident that has highlighted the cruelty of traffic cops. Earlier, in January a cab driver immolated himself after he was allegedly fined, harassed and beaten up for not wearing a seatbelt.

